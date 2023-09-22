HP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Revised Schedule Out, Check Dates Here

  1. Home
HP NEET PG Counselling 2023: AMRU has issued the revised schedule for the Himachal Pradesh MD/MS/DNB and MDS courses today: September 22, 2023. Candidates can download the complete schedule from the official website - amruhp.ac.in. Check the dates here.

Updated: Sep 22, 2023 14:56 IST
HP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Atal Medical and Research University has released the revised schedule for the online counselling of MD/MS/DNB and MDS courses today: September 22, 2023, in online mode. Candidates can download the complete schedule from the official website - amruhp.ac.in.

As per the recent updates, the government of India Directorate General of Health Services Medical Counselling Committee has reduced the qualifying marks of NEET PG to Zero across all the categories to fill up the MD/MS/DNB seats for the academic session 2023. 

Therefore, the Himachal Pradesh counselling committee notified that interested in-service candidates are informed that if they are interested in applying for NEET PG counselling, then they must obtain an incentive certificate from the competent authority immediately.

As per the schedule, the fresh registration for the HP NEET PG round 3 counselling will begin on September 25, 2023. The provisional merit list will be released on September 27, 2023. The final merit list will be issued on September 28, 2023. 

Check the official notice here

HP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Revised Schedule

Candidates can check the dates related to the HP NEET postgraduate counselling round 3 schedule in the table below:

Events

Dates

Filling up fresh online counselling form for 3rd round of counselling for allocation against vacant seats in Govt. Medical/Dental colleges including Private medical/Dental Colleges

September 25 to 26, 2023

3rd round Provisional Merit list

September 27, 2023

3rd round Final Merit list

September 28, 2023

Display of Vacancy position

September 30, 2023

Filling of choice preferences of course/college and quota for provisional allocation of seats through online 3rd round counselling

September 30 to October 1, 2023

3rd round provisional seats allocation

October 4, 2023

3rd round final seats allocation

October 7, 2023

Last Date for joining for the candidate allotted seats in 3rd round counselling

October 9 to 10, 2023

Display of Vacancy position

October 11, 2023

Stray round counselling registrations

October 11 to 12, 2023

