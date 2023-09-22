HP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Revised Schedule Out, Check Dates Here

HP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Atal Medical and Research University has released the revised schedule for the online counselling of MD/MS/DNB and MDS courses today: September 22, 2023, in online mode. Candidates can download the complete schedule from the official website - amruhp.ac.in.

As per the recent updates, the government of India Directorate General of Health Services Medical Counselling Committee has reduced the qualifying marks of NEET PG to Zero across all the categories to fill up the MD/MS/DNB seats for the academic session 2023.

Therefore, the Himachal Pradesh counselling committee notified that interested in-service candidates are informed that if they are interested in applying for NEET PG counselling, then they must obtain an incentive certificate from the competent authority immediately.

As per the schedule, the fresh registration for the HP NEET PG round 3 counselling will begin on September 25, 2023. The provisional merit list will be released on September 27, 2023. The final merit list will be issued on September 28, 2023.

Check the official notice here

HP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Revised Schedule

Candidates can check the dates related to the HP NEET postgraduate counselling round 3 schedule in the table below:

Events Dates Filling up fresh online counselling form for 3rd round of counselling for allocation against vacant seats in Govt. Medical/Dental colleges including Private medical/Dental Colleges September 25 to 26, 2023



3rd round Provisional Merit list September 27, 2023 3rd round Final Merit list September 28, 2023 Display of Vacancy position September 30, 2023 Filling of choice preferences of course/college and quota for provisional allocation of seats through online 3rd round counselling September 30 to October 1, 2023 3rd round provisional seats allocation October 4, 2023 3rd round final seats allocation October 7, 2023 Last Date for joining for the candidate allotted seats in 3rd round counselling October 9 to 10, 2023 Display of Vacancy position October 11, 2023 Stray round counselling registrations October 11 to 12, 2023

Also Read: HP NEET UG 2023 Registrations For Stray Vacancy Round Starts, Check Steps To Register Here

