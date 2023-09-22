HP NEET UG 2023 Registrations For Stray Vacancy Round Starts, Check Steps To Register Here

Himachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Atal Medical & Research University, Himachal Pradesh has started the counselling registrations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG round 3 today: September 13, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have qualified for the NEET UG exam 2023 can register for the counselling for MBBS/BDS degree courses from the official website - amruhp.ac.in

As per the released schedule, candidates can submit the counselling registration form by September 15, 2023. In order to register for the HP NEET UG counselling, candidates need to submit the online payment of the prescribed registration fee.

HP NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

Check HP NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 2023 Vacant Seats Here

Details required for HP NEET UG stray vacancy round counselling 2023

Candidates are required to enter the below-given details in the counselling registration form.

Admission quota

Category

NEET roll number

Name of the applicant

Father's name

How to register for the HP NEET UG 2023 stray vacancy round counselling?

Candidates can go through the below-given steps to register for the HP NEET UG counselling 2023 stray vacancy round from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website - amruhp.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to register for the HP NEET UG stray round counselling 2023

Step 3: Enter all the details in the counselling application form

Step 4: Upload the documents in the given format

Step 5: Submit the registration fees as per the category

Step 6: Download and print a hardcopy of it for future use

