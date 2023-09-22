UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Stray Vacancy Registrations Starts at 5 PM Today, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
UP NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Counselling: DMET Uttar Pradesh will start the registrations for the UP NEET UG stray vacancy counselling today: September 22, 2023. Candidates can register at upneet.gov.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Sep 22, 2023 12:03 IST
UP NEET UG Stray Round Counselling 2023: The Office of the Director General, Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh will start the registrations for the UP NEET UG 2023 stray vacancy round counselling today: September 22, 2023, in online mode. Eligible and interested candidates can fill out the registration form through the official website - upneet.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the state counselling committee will start the registrations for the stray vacancy round at 5 pm today: September 22, 2023. The last date to submit the registration form is September 24, 2023 (till 5 pm). The counselling committee will release the merit list on September 25, 2023. The seat allotment result will be issued on September 29, 2023. 

UP NEET UG 2023 Stray Round Counselling Registration - Direct Link (Available Today at 5 pm)

UP NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round Counselling 2023 Schedule

Aspirants can check the schedule of the Uttar Pradesh NEET UG stray vacancy round counselling 2023 in the table mentioned below:

Events

Dates

Registrations starts

September 22, 2023(from 5 pm)

Last date to submit the UP NEET stray vacancy round counselling registration form

September 24, 2023 (till 5 pm)

Date of deposit of registration amount and security money

September 22 (from 5 pm) to 25, 2023 (till 11 am)

Date of verification of online records

September 22 to 25, 2023 (11 am)

Declaration of Merit list 

September 25 ,2023

Online choice filling 

September 26, 2023 (till 11 am) to September 28, 2023 (till 5 pm)

Announcement of result 

September 29, 2023

Date of downloading allotment letter 

September 30, October 1 and 3, 2023

How to apply for UP NEET UG Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to complete the UP NEET UG stray vacancy round registrations 2023 in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website - upneet.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to register for UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 stray vacancy round 

Step 3: Register using the required login details

Step 4: Fill out the application form and submit the application fees

Step 5: Download the confirmation page save it for future use

