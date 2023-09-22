  1. Home
MAT Result 2023 Tomorrow at mat.aima.in, Get Direct Link Here

MAT Result 2023:  AIMA will declare the result for the MAT exam 2023 tomorrow: September 23, 2023. Candidates can download their scorecards through the official website - mat.aima.in. Get the direct link here.

Updated: Sep 22, 2023 10:56 IST
AIMA MAT 2023 Result: The All India Management Association (AIMA) will release the result for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) exam 2023 tomorrow: September 23 in online mode. Those candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can check and download their scorecards by entering the required login credentials through the official website - mat.aima.in.

As per the given schedule, the examination authority conducted the MAT exam on September 17, 2023, in computer-based test mode. Candidates are required to visit their dashboard to get their MAT scores. It is advisable for the candidates to keep checking the official website to get the latest updates. 

MAT 2023 Result - Direct Link (To be available tomorrow)

Details mentioned on the MAT scorecard 2023

After downloading the results, candidates are advised to check all the details mentioned on it carefully. As per the past year’s trends, it is expected that the MAT scorecard has the below-given details on it. 

  • Candidate’s name
  • MAT 2023 roll number
  • Date of birth
  • Gender
  • Marks secured in each section
  • Validity of MAT 2023 scorecard
  • Percentile
  • Address of candidate

How to download the AIMA MAT 2023 result online?

The AIMA MAT results for the academic year can be checked online, once available. They can follow the below-given steps to download their scorecards.

Step 1: Visit the official website - mat.aima.in

Step 2: Click on the applicant's dashboard

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the required details as asked

Step 5: The AIMA MAT result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the results for future use

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
