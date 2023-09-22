UPTAC Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result For UG, PG Courses Out Tomorrow, Get PDF Here

  1. Home
UPTAC UG, PG Counselling 2023: AKTU will announce the 2nd round seat allotment results for the AKTU UPTAC CUET UG, PG courses today: September 23, 2023. Once released, candidates can download their results at uptac.admissions.nic.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Sep 22, 2023 09:52 IST
UPTAC Counselling 2023: Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will release the seat allotment results for the Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) UG, PG round 2 tomorrow: September 23, 2023. Once released, candidates who have participated in the counselling round to get admission into various undergraduate and postgraduate courses can get their results at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

To download the results, candidates need to enter the necessary details in the result login window. As per the given schedule, the choice-filling process along with the payment of the seat confirmation fee and online withdrawal will start from September 23 to 25, 2023. 

UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023 for UG course - Direct Link (Available tomorrow)

AKTU 2nd Seat Allotment Result 2023 for PG course - Direct Link (Available tomorrow)

UPTAC Counselling 2023 Round 2 Dates 

Candidates can go through the dates related to the UPTAC counselling 2023 round 2 in the table below:

Events

Dates

Seat allotment result

September 23, 2023

Online Willingness (Freeze/Float) 

September 23 and 25, 2023

Payment of Seat Confirmation

September 23 and 25, 2023

Online Withdrawal

September 23 and 25, 2023

How to download the UPTAC 2nd round seat allotment result for UG and PG courses 2023?

Candidates can get their UPTAC 2023 round 2 seat allocation results for CUET UG and PG programmes in online mode, once available. Check the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website - uptac.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the seat allotment result available on the homepage

Step 3: The new result login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Fill out the details and submit

Step 5: The UPTAC 2nd round seat allotment result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Go through the result and download it for future reference

