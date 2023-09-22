Madhya Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result Today, Get Direct Link To Download PDF Here

  1. Home
MP NEET PG Counselling 2023:  DME, Madhya Pradesh will issue the seat allotment result for the MP NEET PG counselling mop-up round today: September 22, 2023. Once released, candidates can download their seat allotment status at dme.mponline.gov.in. Check the details here

Updated: Sep 22, 2023 08:05 IST
MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh will release the seat allotment result for the MP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling mop-up round today: September 22, 2023. Once released, aspirants who have participated in the mop up round counselling can download the seat allotment list from the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.

According to the given schedule, shortlisted candidates need to report to their allotted colleges for document verification and admission process between September 23 to 29, 2023 (till 6 pm). The direct link to check the seat allotment list will be given here, once released. 

MP NEET PG 2023 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result - Direct Link (To be available today) 

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop-Up Round Schedule

Candidates can go through the mop-up round dates for the Madhya Pradesh PG counselling 2023 in the table mentioned below:

Events

Dates

Release of MP seat allotment result of the mop-up round

September 22, 2023

Reporting/ joining at allotted college 

September 23 to 29, 2023 (till 6 pm)

How to download MP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop-up round seat allotment result pdf online?

The Madhya Pradesh NEET PG 2023 mop up round seat allotment list can be accessed online once available. Candidates can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the seat allotment list tab

Step 3: The direct link to the MP NEET PG 2023 mop-up round seat allotment list will appear on the screen

Step 4: After this, click on the merit list pdf and check all the details provided on it

Step 5: Download it for future reference

