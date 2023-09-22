  1. Home
  2. News
  3. UPTAC Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out Today, Get Direct Link Here

UPTAC Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out Today, Get Direct Link Here

UPTAC Counselling 2023: AKTU will announce the seat allotment results for the AKTU UPTAC round 2 today: September 22, 2023. Once released, candidates can download their results at uptac.admissions.nic.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 22, 2023 07:29 IST
UPTAC Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result
UPTAC Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

UPTAC Counselling 2023: AKTU will release the seat allotment results for the AKTU Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) round 2 today: September 22, 2023. Once released, registered candidates who have participated in the counselling round to get admission into BTech and BArch courses can download their results at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

Candidates are required to fill out the necessary details in the result login window to get their seat allotment results online. According to the details provided on the official website, the results will be made available by the evening. As per the schedule, shortlisted candidates need to make the payment of the seat confirmation fee between September 22 and 24, 2023.

UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023 for BTech and BArch courses - Direct Link (To be available today)

UPTAC Counselling 2023 Round 2 Dates 

Candidates can go through the dates related to the UPTAC counselling 2023 round 2 in the table mentioned below:

Events

Dates

Seat allotment result

September 22, 2023

Online Willingness (Freeze/Float), Payment of Seat Confirmation and Online Withdrawal

September 22 and 24, 2023

How to download the UPTAC 2nd round seat allotment result 2023?

Candidates can get their UPTAC 2023 round 2 seat allocation results in online mode, once released. They can go through the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website - uptac.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to check the seat allotment result 

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter the required login details and submit

Step 5: The UPTAC round 2 seat allotment result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check the seat allotment result and download it for future use

Also Read: Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Dates Announced, Fill Choices at cetcell.net.in
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023