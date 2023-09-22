UPTAC Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out Today, Get Direct Link Here

UPTAC Counselling 2023: AKTU will release the seat allotment results for the AKTU Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) round 2 today: September 22, 2023. Once released, registered candidates who have participated in the counselling round to get admission into BTech and BArch courses can download their results at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

Candidates are required to fill out the necessary details in the result login window to get their seat allotment results online. According to the details provided on the official website, the results will be made available by the evening. As per the schedule, shortlisted candidates need to make the payment of the seat confirmation fee between September 22 and 24, 2023.

UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023 for BTech and BArch courses - Direct Link (To be available today)

UPTAC Counselling 2023 Round 2 Dates

Candidates can go through the dates related to the UPTAC counselling 2023 round 2 in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Seat allotment result September 22, 2023 Online Willingness (Freeze/Float), Payment of Seat Confirmation and Online Withdrawal September 22 and 24, 2023

How to download the UPTAC 2nd round seat allotment result 2023?

Candidates can get their UPTAC 2023 round 2 seat allocation results in online mode, once released. They can go through the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website - uptac.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to check the seat allotment result

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter the required login details and submit

Step 5: The UPTAC round 2 seat allotment result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check the seat allotment result and download it for future use

