Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Dates Announced, Fill Choices at cetcell.net.in

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: The state Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced the schedule of stray vacancy round of state National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling. As per the dates announced, the choice filling for the stray vacancy round will begin from today: September 21. Candidates can fill out their choices online at the official website: mahacet.org, cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023/login.

The last date to enter Maharashtra MBBS/BDS choices till September 22, 2023. Based on the choices filled, the Maharashtra NEET UG selection list 2023 will be released on September 23, 2023. The physical joining with original documents and requisite fee can be done from September 28 to 30, 2023 up to 6 pm.

While no new registration will be held for this round, candidates will have to fill fresh choices. “It is mandatory to join the seat allotted during Online Stray Vacancy Round(s) hence candidates are advised to be vigilant and fill only those choices where they intend to take admission,” the CET cell said in an official notice.

Maharashtra NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 2023 Dates

Maharashtra NEET counselling is being conducted for admission to 85% of seats under state quota and 100% of seats in private medical colleges in the state. Candidates can check below the table to know the counselling schedule:

Events Dates Release of seat matrix for online stray vacancy round September 21, 2023 Maharashtra NEET Choice-filling process September 21 to 22, 2023 up to 11:59 pm Maharashtra NEET UG selection list September 23, 2023 Physical joining with original documents and requisite fee September 28 to 30, 2023 up to 6 pm Commencement of academic session October 1, 2023

How to fill choices for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 for Stray Vacancy Round?

Candidates can fill choices following the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mahacet.org, cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023/login

Step 2: Click on NEET UG 2023 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Login and the form will appear on the screen

Step 5: Enter the choices as per the preferences

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout of the same

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Dates Out, Registration Begins Today at mcc.nic.in