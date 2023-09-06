DU SOL Admission 2023 Last Date to Apply Extended for UG, PG Programmes; Check Revised Schedule

DU SOL Admission 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) has extended the last date to apply for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses till September 30, 2023. According to the revised schedule, candidates can now apply for UG programmes till September 30 (except B.A. Prog. with Psychology and B.A. Prog. with Computer Applications), while the deadline to register for PG programmes is September 11, 2023.
DU SOL admissions 2023 are being held online mode on the official website: sol.du.ac.in. Candidates are advised to apply for preferred courses before the last date as the authorities may not provide any further extensions. Check out the new schedule for DU UG, PG admissions 2023 here.
DU SOL Admission 2023 Revised Schedule
Check the fresh schedule in the table below:
|
Course
|
Last date to Register
|
Last date to pay fee
|
UG
|
September 30, 2023
|
September 30, 2023
|
PG
|
September 11, 2023
|
BA Programme in Computer Applications and BA Programme in Psychology
|
September 15, 2023
|
September 30, 2023
How to Register for DU SOL Admissions 2023?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website: sol.du.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on UG/PG tab
Step 3: Complete user registration and then login
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee
Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout
DU SOL Admissions 2023: UG Programmes Fee Structure
The fee for categories A and B in UG courses is provided below:
|
Programme Name
|
Subjects
|
Course Fee
|
BA Programme
|
-
|
7,820
|
Computer applications
|
10,820
|
Psychology
|
10,820
|
BA (Honors)
|
English
|
8,320
|
Political Science
|
8,320
|
Economics
|
8,320
|
Psychology
|
21,370
|
BCom
|
7,820
|
BCom (Honors)
|
8,320
|
BBA
|
18,370
|
BMS
|
18,370
