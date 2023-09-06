DU SOL Admission 2023 Last Date to Apply Extended for UG, PG Programmes; Check Revised Schedule

DU SOL Admission 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) has extended the last date to apply for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses till September 30, 2023. According to the revised schedule, candidates can now apply for UG programmes till September 30 (except B.A. Prog. with Psychology and B.A. Prog. with Computer Applications), while the deadline to register for PG programmes is September 11, 2023.

DU SOL admissions 2023 are being held online mode on the official website: sol.du.ac.in. Candidates are advised to apply for preferred courses before the last date as the authorities may not provide any further extensions. Check out the new schedule for DU UG, PG admissions 2023 here.

DU SOL Admission 2023 Revised Schedule

Check the fresh schedule in the table below:

Course Last date to Register Last date to pay fee UG September 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 PG September 11, 2023 BA Programme in Computer Applications and BA Programme in Psychology September 15, 2023 September 30, 2023

How to Register for DU SOL Admissions 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: sol.du.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UG/PG tab

Step 3: Complete user registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

DU SOL Admissions 2023: UG Programmes Fee Structure

The fee for categories A and B in UG courses is provided below:

Programme Name Subjects Course Fee BA Programme - 7,820 Computer applications 10,820 Psychology 10,820 BA (Honors) English 8,320 Political Science 8,320 Economics 8,320 Psychology 21,370 BCom 7,820 BCom (Honors) 8,320 BBA 18,370 BMS 18,370

