  1. Home
  2. News
  3. DU SOL Admission 2023 Last Date to Apply Extended for UG, PG Programmes; Check Revised Schedule

DU SOL Admission 2023 Last Date to Apply Extended for UG, PG Programmes; Check Revised Schedule

DU SOL Admission 2023 last date to apply for UG and PG programmes has been extended. Check the new schedule, steps to apply, and fee structure here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 6, 2023 15:51 IST
DU SOL Admission 2023
DU SOL Admission 2023

DU SOL Admission 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) has extended the last date to apply for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses till September 30, 2023. According to the revised schedule, candidates can now apply for UG programmes till September 30 (except B.A. Prog. with Psychology and B.A. Prog. with Computer Applications), while the deadline to register for PG programmes is September 11, 2023. 

DU SOL admissions 2023 are being held online mode on the official website: sol.du.ac.in. Candidates are advised to apply for preferred courses before the last date as the authorities may not provide any further extensions. Check out the new schedule for DU UG, PG admissions 2023 here.

DU SOL Admission 2023 Revised Schedule

Check the fresh schedule in the table below:

Course

Last date to Register

Last date to pay fee

UG

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2023

PG

September 11, 2023

  

BA Programme in Computer Applications and BA Programme in Psychology 

September 15, 2023

September 30, 2023

How to Register for DU SOL Admissions 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: sol.du.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UG/PG tab

Step 3: Complete user registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

DU SOL Admissions 2023: UG Programmes Fee Structure

The fee for categories A and B in UG courses is provided below:

Programme Name

Subjects

Course Fee

BA Programme

-

7,820
 

Computer applications

10,820
 

Psychology

10,820

BA (Honors)

English

8,320
 

Political Science

8,320
 

Economics

8,320
 

Psychology

21,370

BCom

  

7,820

BCom (Honors)

  

8,320

BBA

  

18,370

BMS

  

18,370

Also Read: DU UG Spot Admission 2023 Round 2 Schedule Announced, Applications From Sept 7
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023