DU UG Admission 2022: More than 25 Percent Candidates Confirm Admission in First Round, 2nd Allotment List by Oct 30

DU First Allotment 2022: Delhi University has started the admission process for the undergraduate programmes. The university released the 1st merit list for admissions to undergraduate programmes. This year the university is conducting the admissions based on the marks secured by students in the CUET UG 2022 exams.

According to data released by Delhi University officials more than 25% of the 59,100 students who secured admission in the first round have selected the ‘Freeze’ option for the seats allotted while 60% of the students have opted for an upgrade to ‘higher programme+college combination’

October 27, 2022, was the last date for students to opt for an upgrade based on the first allotment result. Delhi University officials have stated that as many as 35,388 students have opted for an upgrade while 15,398 students have opted for the ‘freeze’ option.

The ‘Freeze’ option means that candidates can lock the ‘programme+college combination’ they have been allotted and do not wish to upgrade. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the DU first round counselling as per the order of preference selected and are satisfied with the allotment process can click on the Freeze option and complete the admission process in the respective college allotted.

DU Admissions Schedule - Click Here

The university had also opened a two-day window allowing students to upgrade their options to their higher preference. The upgrade option is available for those students who have not been allotted seats as per their first preference entered during the application procedure. According to media reports, over 6,500 students have been allotted seats as per their first preference of course and college in the Round 1 allotment procedure.

Delhi University First Round seat allotment concluded on October 27, 2022, with over 59,100 candidates confirming their allotment for the UG programmes. The university will be declaring the second round of allotment results based on the availability of seats. The second round CSAS allotment result will be announced on October 30, 2022.

Also Read: DU UG Admission 2022: Window to Upgrade Course, College To Close Today, Enter Preferences at admission.uod.ac.in