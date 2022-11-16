    DU UG NCWEB Registration 2022 Against Special Cut-Off Starts, Apply at ncweb.du.ac.in till 17 Nov

    DU UG NCWEB Admissions 2022: Delhi University has started the admission registration for DU NCWEB against the special cutoff list from today - 16th Nov. Candidates can register for DU NCWEB admission till 17th November at ncweb.du.ac.in. Know details here 

    Updated: Nov 16, 2022 17:30 IST
    DU UG NCWEB Admissions 2022: As per the recent updates, the University of Delhi has started Delhi's Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) admission registration 2022 from today - 16th November 2022. Candidates who have met the DU NCWEB special cut-off can register for admission at ncweb.du.ac.in. They can register for DU UG NCWEB admission 2022 against the special cutoff list till 17th November by 11.59 PM. 

    The colleges can complete the approvals for DU NCWEB admission 2022 till 18th November. As per the announced date, the DU NCWEB 4th cut-off list will be released on 22nd November 2022. As of now, there are 26 designated NCWEB centres for UG students and one for PG. The DU NCWEB classes here are conducted on weekends. 

    DU UG NCWEB Admission 2022 Dates 

    Events 

    Dates 

    DU NCWEB Admission based on special cutoff list 

    16th November 2022 

    Last day for admission 

    17th November 2022

    Completion of approval by respective colleges 

    18th November 2022 

    Last date of payment of admission fees 

    19th November 2022

    DU NCWEB 4th cut off

    22nd November 2022 

    DU NCWEB 5th cut-off

    29th November 2022 

    How To Register for DU UG NCWEB Admission 2022 Against Special Cut-Off? 

    The candidates can apply online through the official website - ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in against the DU NCWEB special cut-off at respective teaching centres. Check below the steps to know how to complete DU NCWEB admission registration - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website - ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on NCWEB registration link.
    • 3rd Step - Now, login with email, password, captcha code.
    • 4th Step - Fill up all the asked details and upload the specified documents.
    • 5th Step - Pay the application fees and submit the DU NCWEB form. 

    DU NCWEB Special Cut-Off 2022

    Earlier, the University of Delhi announced the DU NCWEB special cut-off 2022 at admission.uod.ac.in. The officials have released the DU NCWEB special cut-off list 2022 for BA (Programme) and BCom programmes. DU NCWEB special cut-off 2022 has been prepared based on Class 12 scores. 

