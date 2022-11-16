DU UG NCWEB Registration 2022 Against Special Cut-Off Starts, Apply at ncweb.du.ac.in till 17 Nov

DU UG NCWEB Admissions 2022: As per the recent updates, the University of Delhi has started Delhi's Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) admission registration 2022 from today - 16th November 2022. Candidates who have met the DU NCWEB special cut-off can register for admission at ncweb.du.ac.in. They can register for DU UG NCWEB admission 2022 against the special cutoff list till 17th November by 11.59 PM.

The colleges can complete the approvals for DU NCWEB admission 2022 till 18th November. As per the announced date, the DU NCWEB 4th cut-off list will be released on 22nd November 2022. As of now, there are 26 designated NCWEB centres for UG students and one for PG. The DU NCWEB classes here are conducted on weekends.

DU UG NCWEB Admission Registration 2022 Against Special Cut-off - Direct Link (Available Now)

DU UG NCWEB Admission 2022 Dates

Events Dates DU NCWEB Admission based on special cutoff list 16th November 2022 Last day for admission 17th November 2022 Completion of approval by respective colleges 18th November 2022 Last date of payment of admission fees 19th November 2022 DU NCWEB 4th cut off 22nd November 2022 DU NCWEB 5th cut-off 29th November 2022

How To Register for DU UG NCWEB Admission 2022 Against Special Cut-Off?

The candidates can apply online through the official website - ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in against the DU NCWEB special cut-off at respective teaching centres. Check below the steps to know how to complete DU NCWEB admission registration -

1st Step - Go to the official website - ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on NCWEB registration link.

3rd Step - Now, login with email, password, captcha code.

4th Step - Fill up all the asked details and upload the specified documents.

5th Step - Pay the application fees and submit the DU NCWEB form.

DU NCWEB Special Cut-Off 2022

Earlier, the University of Delhi announced the DU NCWEB special cut-off 2022 at admission.uod.ac.in. The officials have released the DU NCWEB special cut-off list 2022 for BA (Programme) and BCom programmes. DU NCWEB special cut-off 2022 has been prepared based on Class 12 scores.

Also Read: IGNOU December TEE 2022 Registration With Late Fee Starts, Check Guidelines To Fill Exam Form