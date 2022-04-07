DUET 2022: Delhi University Begins DU PG Registration at pgadmission.uod.ac.in

DU PG Admission 2022: As per the latest updates, the Delhi University (DU) has released the Delhi University Entrance Test 2022 (DUET) admission form in online mode. The last date to apply for DU PG admission 2022 is 15th May. Interested candidates can fill and submit the application form at pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

According to Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, aspiring candidates will have to appear in the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) to get admission in PG programmes offered by the University of Delhi.

DU PG Admission Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for DUET 2022?

Students who are interested to apply for DU PG courses will have to register online before the deadline. The DU VC informed the students that the DUET 2022 exams are likely to be held in the third week of July. Go through the steps to know how to apply for DU PG admission 2022 -

Step 1 - Go to the official website of Delhi University PG admission portal - pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2 - Now, select the ‘Register’ tab and enter the email Id and mobile number.

Step 3 - Enter all the login and personal details to complete the registration process.

Step 4 - Click on the confirmation mail link sent on the registered email id to confirm the email address.

Step 5 - Now, upload the documents and add the address and education details in the application form.

Step 6 - Pay the application fee, preview and submit the form.

Before final submission candidates must check the DU PG application form in order to avoid any errors. They will have to pay the application fee of Rs. 750 for general candidates, and Rs. 300 for SC/ST/PwD/EWS candidates. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be holding the NTA DUET 2022 exams in 28 cities selected as exam centres.

Documents Required to fill DUET 2022 Application Form

Candidates will have to upload the requisite documents after entering their details in the DU PG 2022 application form. The required documents are - scanned images of passport size photograph, signature, self-attested copies of Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheet, caste certificate and Sports/ECA certificates (if applicable).

About Delhi University Entrance Test 2022 (DUET)

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts DUET in the computer-based mode for admission to PG programmes offered by Delhi University colleges. The Delhi University colleges are expected to release around 8 admission lists of DU for PG admissions. Candidates shortlisted on the DU PG merit list 2022 have to complete the document verification process and pay the admission fee.

