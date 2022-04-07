CUET 2022: Know Admission Criteria and Process for Different Universities via CUET Exam

CUET 2022: As per the latest updates, National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 application form in online mode. Candidates will be able to fill up the application form till 6th May at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

As per reports, CUET is likely to be held in the first and second week of July 2022. CUET 2022 will be held in 13 languages - Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English.

The CUET exam dates are soon expected to be released. The entrance exam will be held for admission to undergraduate programmes in Central Universities. So, some of universities have prescribed their own admission criteria. Candidates with CUET scores are also required to meet the specified criteria. Check important admission details below.

Admission to Delhi University Via CUET 2022

Recently, Delhi University has released the admission criteria for the academic year 2022-23. VC Yogesh Singh said that the admission to undergraduate programmes will be done through CUET 2022 only except for the School of Open Learning and the National Collegiate Women's Education Board.

He further stated "It is mandatory for all the candidates to appear in CUET 2022 including those seeking admission to additional seats. The eligibility criteria will be decided on the basis of marks obtained in CUET." The candidates can appear for CUET in a maximum of six subjects out of which one must be a language subject. The best score will be considered for admission, added VC.

Other Colleges Under Delhi University

St Stephen’s College: Earlier, the admission was done on the basis of cut-offs and interviews. Delhi University’s statutory bodies have stated that admissions to minority institutions such as St Stephen’s College will conduct their admission process through the CUET. During counselling, separate merit lists will be generated for unreserved and minority candidates as per the reservation policy of such colleges.

Jesus And Mary College: Similar to St Stephen’s College, JMC will also have to conduct their admission process through CUET with separate merit lists for unreserved and minority candidates.

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia will conduct admissions to the selected undergraduate (UG) programmes through Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET 2022). According to the university, so far eight courses have been selected for admissions through CUET 2022. "It has been decided in a meeting attended by the top officials of the university that admissions for selected undergraduate courses will be done through CUET," the varsity informed.

