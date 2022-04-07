CUET 2022 Registration Process Begins at cuet.samarth.ac.in: Know Important Instructions, How to Apply Here

CUET 2022 Registration Begins: NTA – National Testing Agency has officially commenced the CUET 2022 application process for the upcoming national-level entrance exam. According to the details shared by the apex testing agency, the CUET 2022 application process is being held in a completely online format via the newly launched website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. The application process which started on 6th April 2022, will continue for a month, ending on 6th May 2022. With this much time available, students and candidates are advised to complete the CUET 2022 Registration Process carefully after going through the important instructions and guidelines and understanding the online application process.

Important Instructions Before Applying for CUET 2022

With CUET 2022 Application Process already underway, it is important for candidates to know and be aware of the key exam day guidelines and instructions that are to be followed while filling in the application form. The same have been explained in brief below:

Mandatory for UG Admissions: CUET 2022 is a modified version of CUCET exam which was earlier held to screen candidates for admission to 14 Central Universities. However, from this year onwards, the test has been made mandatory for candidates seeking undergraduate admissions to all 45 central universities. In addition to this, several aided and private universities have also adopted CUET as a screening mechanism.

Information Bulletin: CUET 2022 exam pattern, format and structure have been explained in detail in the information bulleting released by the NTA. Candidates are advised to go through the same in detail to avoid any last-minute surprises.

Eligibility Criteria: The CUET 2022 official notification released by NTA also provides a detailed overview of the eligibility criteria that are to be followed for the entrance test. Candidates are advised to go through the same in advance before filling in the CUET 2022 application form.

Admission Criteria: While CUET 2022 is being used as a screening test for UG admissions to 45 Central Universities, the eligibility criteria for the entrance exam and the admission criteria for courses offered by the varsity may differ. Therefore, candidates are advised to understand the university-specific and course-specific admission criteria and ensure that they qualify the same before applying for CUET 2022.

Details / Documents Required: Like all entrance tests conducted by NTA, the CUET 2022 application process is also being held in a completely online format. Therefore, applicants are advised to keep their academic, personal and contact details ready before they start the application process. Along similar lines, they would also need to upload their scanned copy passport size photograph along with the signature as well as category certificates. These should also be kept ready in advance.

Register for CUET 2022 – Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Register for CUET 2022: Step-wise Guide

To avoid any problems or technical snags while filling the CUET 2022 application form online, candidates are advised to follow the step-wise directions provided below:

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal – cuet.samarth.ac.in

