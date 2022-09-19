DUET PG 2022: NTA Expected To Conduct Delhi University Entrance Test For PG Courses in October

DUET PG 2022: As per media reports, it is expected that National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Delhi University Entrance Test For PG Courses in the second week of October 2022. Many candidates who are willing to appear for DUET PG 2022 have raised concerns about the delay in the examination. However, no official date or time has been released by NTA regarding the conduction of the DUET PG 2022 exam.

Earlier, it was expected that the DUET exam for PG programmes would be held in July but it got delayed. The application window of DUET PG was closed on 30th June and yet no date has been announced. It is expected that official notification will be released soon.

DUET PG 2022 Exam Date

Going as per media reports, officials informed that, “The PG entrance exams are likely to be held in the second week of October as communicated by the university.” The university is expected to get details from the NTA regarding the tentative date for the DUET PG entrance. Also, the PG entrance exam for admission to DU will be held in 28 cities as per reports, there will be one centre in every state.

DUET PG 2022 Admission

This year too admission to postgradautes programmes will be done based on DUET. Also, like last year, 50% of the seats will be reserved for the students of Delhi University whereas the admission to remaining seats will be done through DUET. In 2021, NTA conducted the DUET 2021 exam from 26th September to 1st October.

Delhi University UG Admission 2022

Delhi University has started the DU undergraduate admissions 2022 process on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. The last date to register for DU admission for UG courses is 3rd October 2022. This year, the university is conducting DU UG admission based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores. The application number of the CUET UG is compulsory to apply for CSAS 2022.