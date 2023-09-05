Education Minister Introduces Teacher's 2-Week Training Programme; Check Details

  1. Home
The Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, has launched a new two-week online training programme for teachers. The programme, called the Malaviya Mission: Teacher Training Programme, is being hosted by the UGC in alliance with the Union Education Ministry. 

Updated: Sep 5, 2023 18:46 IST
Teachers' Training Programme: Dharmendra Pradhan, Education Union Minister has introduced the Malaviya Mission: Teacher Traning Programme at Kaushal Bhawan today. This programme is being hosted by University Grants Commission (UGC) in alliance with Union Education Ministry. In this programme, more than 15 lakh teachers will be trained in the country in two weeks. 

UGC has launched a separate portal: mmc.ugc.ac.in for registration purposes. Teachers can apply here for capacity building programmes. 

9 Themes to Transform Education in 2-Week Online Course

Nine themes will be covered over the course of the two-week online course, including holistic and multidisciplinary education, Indian knowledge systems (IKS), academic leadership, governance and management, higher education and society, research and development, skill development, student diversity and inclusive education, and information and communication technology.

Additionally, he said that the human resource development center will now be named the Madan Mohan Malaviya teacher training centers. He placed a strong emphasis on raising teaching standards and teacher skill levels in order to improve education quality.

The minister said, “Societal transformation can be only lead through the development of education. The theme-wise training sessions being provided under the programme will help enthuse ‘Samagrata’ (completeness).” He added that the teachers need to be lifelong learners as it will contribute to the holistic development of their students.

Jagadesh Kumar, chairman of the UGC, talked about how teachers' training centers help higher education faculty members develop their capacities.

He said, “The programme will impart pedagogy-related training and improve the skills of the faculty members. While ensuring holistic development of the teachers and learners, it will also inculcate ethics and human values enshrined in Indian culture. The aim of the training programme is also to motivate teachers to undertake quality research in line with the local, national, and global needs."

