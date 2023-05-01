Fellowship and Mentoring Opportunity at SCM Youth - Apply Now

SCM Young Fellow Applications: Such Conversations Matter (SCM) podcast has invited applications for the SCM Youth fellowship program in online mode. Those interested candidates who are wishing to apply for the advanced communication skills fellowship program can fill out the application form through the official website i.e. scmonline.in

As per the information available, the applications will be open till May 10, 2023. It is advisable for the candidates to read all the important information given on the official portal before submitting the SCM Youth Fellow application form.

SCM Youth Fellow Applications - Direct Link (Click Here)

SCM Youth Fellow: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who are interested in applying for this fellowship program can check the required eligibility criteria given below:

Participants need to be between the ages of 10-24

As an SCM Young fellow, candidates need to have done a significant amount of research and work in a domain aligned to solve a problem the world is facing, and produced a scholarly body of work around it or proved it with a proof of concept.

How to fill out SCM Youth Application Cohort 1 form?

Interested candidates can follow the below-given steps to complete the application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SCM Youth i.e. scmonline.in

Step 2: Click on the SCM Youth available on the top right corner

Step 3: Now, click on the apply now link available on the screen

Step 4: Fill out all the required details in the SCM Youth application form through google form available

Step 5: After completing the application form, click on the submit button

SCM Youth Mentors

As per the details provided on the website, the SCM Youth Fellow Cohort will be mentored by the below-given dignitaries.

Mr Sangeeth Verghese , a Global Authority on Leadership, a best-selling author and a prolific columnist with a passion for empowering youth.

Parikshit Bhardwaj , General Manager and Head of Content and Strategy at Jagran Media, and intrinsically involved in providing Indian Youth with information at their fingertips.

Samarth Pathak , the Communications and Advocacy Lead (South Asia) and Regional Focal Point (Education and Youth) at UNODC, and a pioneer in making sure the youth at the last mile are empowered with education and keeping them away from crime and societal grievances.

Priyank Sharma , a School Transformation Researcher at NIEPA (National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration), Delhi who questions everything about our Education Systems and mentors youth for research areas and guides them for their careers.

Harshita Sharma , an Education Researcher at NIEPA (National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration) and the University of Sussex who actively promotes inclusivity in Education at various conferences around the world.

What Do SCM Young Fellows get if selected?

Apart from getting mentorship from global experts, participants get to present their ideas in front of the world and be a part of motivated youth from different backgrounds. There is no cost to the fellowship but the fellows have to fill out an application (Registration fee of Rs 1,000) to get selected. The applications are open till May 10th. It is recommended that the candidates can go through the official website of SCM Youth before applying.

What is SCM Youth Fellowship Programme?

SCM Youth is a fellowship programme launched by the podcast Such Conversations Matter (SCM) and its founder and host Mr Saurabh Nanda. This program is an advanced communication skills fellowship program for, "Young People who will create the Future We Should Have". The program trains the selected fellows to be more social media savvy, and improve their personal branding and brand projections skills. The purpose is to empower the true champions of their generation to spread their message and showcase their world to the world.