FNB 2021: NBE issues Counselling Schedule for Round 1, Get Details Here

FNB Counselling 2021: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences has released the Online Merit Based Counselling Schedule for the admissions to the Fellowship of National Board (FNB) Courses for 2021.

NBE will be conducting two rounds for the FNB Counselling 2021. It must also be noted that the registrations will not be accepted beyond the prescribed time line. Students who will be allotted seats in the first and second round of counsellung will be required to visit the colleges allotted to them and complete the further admission procedures.

As per the dates provided on the official website, the FNB Registration 2021 Round 1 Counselling will begin from April 26, 2022 and the results of Round 1 Counselling will be released on April 29, 2022.

FNB Counselling 2021 Official notification

FNB Counselling 2021 Schedule

Events Dates FNB Round 1 Counselling Registration and filling of options/ choices from available seats April 26 and 27, 2022 Processing of Allotment April 28, 2022 Result of 1st Round Allotment 29 th April, 2022 Payment of 1st Year Course Fee April 29 to May 1, 2022 Physical joining at allotted Institute April 30 to May 6, 2022 FNB Counselling Round 2 Filling of options/ choices for 2nd Round of counseling May 10 and 11, 2022 Processing of Allotment May 12, 2022 Result of 2nd Round Allotment May 13, 2022 Payment of 1st Year Course Fee May 13 to 15, 2022 Physical joining at allotted Institute May 14 to 20, 2022

As per the schedule provided, counselling for FNB round 2 will commence on May 10, 2022. Students will be required to enter the choices as per their preferences for the Round 2 counslling after which the allotments will be processed and the results will be declared.

NBE launches new programmes

Recently the FNB announced the introduction of 14 new Diplomate of National Board/ Fellowship of National Board courses. The courses are offered to the students in Andrology (FNB), Renal Transplant (FNB), Minimal Access Urology (FNB), Musculoskeletal Radiology (MSK Radiology) (FNB), Paediatric Urology (FNB), Fetal Radiology (FNB), Onco-Anaesthesia (FNB), Paediatric Anaesthesia (FNB), Trauma Anaesthesia and Critical Care (FNB), Transplant Anaesthesia (FNB), Head and Neck Oncology (FNB), Cardiac Electrophysiology (FNB), Bariatric Surgery (FNB), and Geriatric Medicine (DNB).

