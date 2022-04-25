Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    FNB 2021: NBE issues Counselling Schedule for Round 1, Get Details Here

    The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences has released the Online Merit Based Counselling Schedule for the admissions to the Fellowship of National Board (FNB) Courses for 2021. Students eligible to appear for the FNB 2021 Counselling procedure can visit the official website of the Board to check the complete details.

    Created On: Apr 25, 2022 08:43 IST
    Modified on: Apr 25, 2022 08:44 IST
    FNB 2021 Counselling Schedule

    FNB Counselling 2021:

    NBE will be conducting two rounds for the FNB Counselling 2021. It must also be noted that the registrations will not be accepted beyond the prescribed time line. Students who will be allotted seats in the first and second round of counsellung will be required to visit the colleges allotted to them and complete the further admission procedures. 

    As per the dates provided on the official website, the FNB Registration 2021 Round 1 Counselling will begin from April 26, 2022 and the results of Round 1 Counselling will be released on April 29, 2022. 

    FNB Counselling 2021 Official notification

    FNB Counselling 2021 Schedule

    Events

    Dates

    FNB Round 1 Counselling

    Registration and filling of options/ choices from available seats

    April 26 and 27, 2022

    Processing of Allotment

    April 28, 2022

    Result of 1st Round Allotment

    29 th April, 2022

    Payment of 1st Year Course Fee

    April 29 to May 1, 2022

    Physical joining at allotted Institute

    April 30 to May 6, 2022

    FNB Counselling Round 2

    Filling of options/ choices for 2nd Round of counseling

    May 10 and 11, 2022

    Processing of Allotment 

    May 12, 2022

    Result of 2nd Round Allotment

    May 13, 2022

    Payment of 1st Year Course Fee

    May 13 to 15, 2022

    Physical joining at allotted Institute

    May 14 to 20, 2022

    As per the schedule provided, counselling for FNB round 2 will commence on May 10, 2022. Students will be required to enter the choices as per their preferences for the Round 2 counslling after which the allotments will be processed and the results will be declared. 

    NBE launches new programmes

    Recently the FNB announced the introduction of 14 new Diplomate of National Board/ Fellowship of National Board courses. The courses are offered to the students in Andrology (FNB), Renal Transplant (FNB), Minimal Access Urology (FNB),  Musculoskeletal Radiology (MSK Radiology) (FNB), Paediatric Urology (FNB), Fetal Radiology (FNB), Onco-Anaesthesia (FNB), Paediatric Anaesthesia (FNB), Trauma Anaesthesia and Critical Care (FNB), Transplant Anaesthesia (FNB), Head and Neck Oncology (FNB), Cardiac Electrophysiology (FNB), Bariatric Surgery (FNB), and  Geriatric Medicine (DNB).

