Gujarat NEET PG Merit List 2023 Released; Get Category-Wise PDF File Here

Gujarat NEET PG Merit List 2023: The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) has released the merit list for NEET PG 2023 counselling. Candidates can check out the provisional list on the official website: medadmgujarat.org. The authorities have published the category-wise merit list in PDF form.

Gujarat NEET PG Merit List 2023 comprises various important details such as roll number, general merit, CAT merit, and uni. merit, uni. CAT merit, All Inda Overall Rank, score, name, pass institute name, and remark.

In case, a candidate has a query or problem with the merit list, they can submit the legible scanned copies of supportive documents via e-mail at medadmgujarat2018@gmail.com on or before August 1 by 5 PM. Candidates are required to mention the user ID and name whenever necessary to communicate with ACPPGMEC.

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023 Provisional List- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the list is given below:

Gujarat NEET PG Merit List 2023 Click Here

How to Check Gujarat NEET PG Provisional Merit List 2023?

Candidates can follow the below steps to access the tentative list below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: medadmgujarat.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Medical , Dental , CPS from the PG admission section

Step 3: The category-wise PDFs will appear on the screen

Step 4: Choose the preferred Gujarat NEET PG merit list 2023

Step 5: Now, press Ctrl+F to search name or roll number

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference

