Gujarat University Semester Exam 2022 Likely to be Postponed till June, Get Details Here

Gujarat University Semester Exam 2022 Postponement: As clamour and demands seeking postponement of the Gujarat University Exam 2022 grows, the varsity may be forced to postpone the upcoming semester exams. As per local media reports, Gujarat University administration is reconsidering its decision to hold the GU 2nd Semester Exam 2022 which are scheduled to commence from 26th May 2022. In the light of the recent demands put forth by students’ groups and Gujarat State Principals' Association; the board is expected to defer the upcoming exams until June.

Gujarat 2nd Sem Exam 2022 May be Postponed till June

While final decision is still to be announced by the varsity, sources close to the university administration have hinted that the Gujarat University 2nd Semester Exam 2022 may be delayed. In all likelihood, the Gujarat University Exams 2022 which were slated to start from 26th May 2022, may be pushed back by a couple of weeks until 7th May 2022. However, this details have been shared by local media agencies and sources and the final confirmation in this regard is still awaited from the board.

Gujarat State Principals’ Association Meets to GU

The news comes following representation by the Gujarat State Principals' Association who have sought additional time for nearly 1 lakh students who are due to appear for the 2nd Semester Exams in couple of weeks. In its representation, the associated noted that around 1 lakh students of arts, commerce, science and BEd, law and BBA and BCA have registered for the examination and will require more to prepare.

On similar lines, the association also said that colleges who would be conducting the GU 2nd Semester Exam 2022 will also need some extra time to make the necessary arrangements including logistical arrangements, spaced seating arrangements, supervision staff and others. Apart from this, the intense heatwave and summer conditions have also made preparing for the exam difficult requiring additional resources.

Following the meeting with GU officials, Star Payal Iyer, general secretary of Gujarat State Principals’ Association issued a statement saying that “VC’s office has approved this request. A general resolution has been issued to colleges informing them of this decision and has to prepare for exams by June 07. We needed senior supervisors and supervisors for conducting exams who were already gone on vacation. We had requested to reschedule exams to prepare for sitting arrangement, supervision which requires time.”

