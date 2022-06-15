    Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 (Out): Kajal Tops, 87.08% Students Pass, Check Statistics Here

    Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) Class 12th results have been declared. Students can check their BSEH Class12 results on the BSEH's official website - bseh.org.in. Checkthe list of toppers here. 

    Haryana Board 12th Result 2022, HBSE Class 12 Result Pass Percentage:  The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) declared the HBSE Class 12 result 2022 today in online mode. The Haryana HBSE class 12th result 2022 Bihwani Board will be available online on the official website - bseh.org.in at 5 PM. Students can check the Haryana board Class 12 result 2022 using their roll number. A total of 2.5 lakh students took the HBSE 12th exam 2022 this year held from 30th March to 27th April 2022.

    As per the statistics released, the Haryana Board 12th pass percentage touched at 87.08 per cent. The top 3 rank holders in the HBSE merit list are girls- Kajal from (KCM Public Senior Secondary School secured 498 marks, Muskan (SD Girls College) and Shakshi (Bana Shravannath Senior Secondary School) jointly secured second position with 496 marks followed by Shruti and Poonam with 495 marks.

    Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 Statistics 

    Detail

    Statistics

    Total Number of Students

    2,45,685

    Total Number of Passed Students

    2,13,949

    Total Number Students with Compartmental

    23,604

    Total Number of Female Students

    1,17,228

    Total Number of Female Students Passed

    1,06,102

    Total Number of Male Students

    1,28,457

    Total Number of Male Students Passed

    1,07,847

    Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 Toppers List 

    Rank

    Name

    Marks

    Rank 1

    Kajal (KCM Public Senior Secondary School, Nidna)

    498 marks

    Rank 2

    Muskan (ACD Kanya Mahavidyalay, Narwana, Jindh

    496 marks

    Rank 2

    Sakshi (Baba Shravannath Senior Secondary School, Pehwa)

    496 marks

    Rank 3

    Shruti (Tagore Senior Secondary School, Narnod, Hissar

    495

    Rank 3

    Poonam (Balvidhya Niketan Senior Secondary School, Khabhi, Palwal

    495

    Past Year's Haryana Board 12th Result Statistics 

     In 2021, as per reports, the overall pass percentage was 100%. Here, students can check the Haryana Board result statistics of the last few years -

    Years

    Overall Pass %

    Boys Pass %

    Girls Pass %

    No. of students appeared

    2021

    100

    100

    100

    -

    2020

    80.34

    75.06

    86.30

    Around 3 lakhs

    2019

    74.4

    68

    82.5

    --

    2018

    63.84

    57.1

    72.38

    2,22,388

    2017

    64.49

    57.58

    73.43

    2,10,867

    2016

    53.96

    45.88

    64.57

    2,58,841

