Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 (Out): Kajal Tops, 87.08% Students Pass, Check Statistics Here

Haryana Board 12th Result 2022, HBSE Class 12 Result Pass Percentage: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) declared the HBSE Class 12 result 2022 today in online mode. The Haryana HBSE class 12th result 2022 Bihwani Board will be available online on the official website - bseh.org.in at 5 PM. Students can check the Haryana board Class 12 result 2022 using their roll number. A total of 2.5 lakh students took the HBSE 12th exam 2022 this year held from 30th March to 27th April 2022.

As per the statistics released, the Haryana Board 12th pass percentage touched at 87.08 per cent. The top 3 rank holders in the HBSE merit list are girls- Kajal from (KCM Public Senior Secondary School secured 498 marks, Muskan (SD Girls College) and Shakshi (Bana Shravannath Senior Secondary School) jointly secured second position with 496 marks followed by Shruti and Poonam with 495 marks.

Haryana 12th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 Statistics

Detail Statistics Total Number of Students 2,45,685 Total Number of Passed Students 2,13,949 Total Number Students with Compartmental 23,604 Total Number of Female Students 1,17,228 Total Number of Female Students Passed 1,06,102 Total Number of Male Students 1,28,457 Total Number of Male Students Passed 1,07,847

Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 Toppers List

Rank Name Marks Rank 1 Kajal (KCM Public Senior Secondary School, Nidna) 498 marks Rank 2 Muskan (ACD Kanya Mahavidyalay, Narwana, Jindh 496 marks Rank 2 Sakshi (Baba Shravannath Senior Secondary School, Pehwa) 496 marks Rank 3 Shruti (Tagore Senior Secondary School, Narnod, Hissar 495 Rank 3 Poonam (Balvidhya Niketan Senior Secondary School, Khabhi, Palwal 495

Past Year's Haryana Board 12th Result Statistics

In 2021, as per reports, the overall pass percentage was 100%. Here, students can check the Haryana Board result statistics of the last few years -

Years Overall Pass % Boys Pass % Girls Pass % No. of students appeared 2021 100 100 100 - 2020 80.34 75.06 86.30 Around 3 lakhs 2019 74.4 68 82.5 -- 2018 63.84 57.1 72.38 2,22,388 2017 64.49 57.58 73.43 2,10,867 2016 53.96 45.88 64.57 2,58,841

