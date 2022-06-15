Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 (Out): Kajal Tops, 87.08% Students Pass, Check Statistics Here

Haryana Board 12th Result 2022, HBSE Class 12 Result Pass Percentage: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) declared the HBSE Class 12 result 2022 today in online mode. The Haryana HBSE class 12th result 2022 Bihwani Board will be available online on the official website - bseh.org.in at 5 PM. Students can check the Haryana board Class 12 result 2022 using their roll number. A total of 2.5 lakh students took the HBSE 12th exam 2022 this year held from 30th March to 27th April 2022.
As per the statistics released, the Haryana Board 12th pass percentage touched at 87.08 per cent. The top 3 rank holders in the HBSE merit list are girls- Kajal from (KCM Public Senior Secondary School secured 498 marks, Muskan (SD Girls College) and Shakshi (Bana Shravannath Senior Secondary School) jointly secured second position with 496 marks followed by Shruti and Poonam with 495 marks.
Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 Statistics
|
Detail
|
Statistics
|
Total Number of Students
|
2,45,685
|
Total Number of Passed Students
|
2,13,949
|
Total Number Students with Compartmental
|
23,604
|
Total Number of Female Students
|
1,17,228
|
Total Number of Female Students Passed
|
1,06,102
|
Total Number of Male Students
|
1,28,457
|
Total Number of Male Students Passed
|
1,07,847
Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 Toppers List
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Marks
|
Rank 1
|
Kajal (KCM Public Senior Secondary School, Nidna)
|
498 marks
|
Rank 2
|
Muskan (ACD Kanya Mahavidyalay, Narwana, Jindh
|
496 marks
|
Rank 2
|
Sakshi (Baba Shravannath Senior Secondary School, Pehwa)
|
496 marks
|
Rank 3
|
Shruti (Tagore Senior Secondary School, Narnod, Hissar
|
495
|
Rank 3
|
Poonam (Balvidhya Niketan Senior Secondary School, Khabhi, Palwal
|
495
Past Year's Haryana Board 12th Result Statistics
In 2021, as per reports, the overall pass percentage was 100%. Here, students can check the Haryana Board result statistics of the last few years -
|
Years
|
Overall Pass %
|
Boys Pass %
|
Girls Pass %
|
No. of students appeared
|
2021
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
-
|
2020
|
80.34
|
75.06
|
86.30
|
Around 3 lakhs
|
2019
|
74.4
|
68
|
82.5
|
--
|
2018
|
63.84
|
57.1
|
72.38
|
2,22,388
|
2017
|
64.49
|
57.58
|
73.43
|
2,10,867
|
2016
|
53.96
|
45.88
|
64.57
|
2,58,841
