Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 (Declared) Live: HBSE Class 12 Result Announced at bseh.org.in

15 Jun 05:18 PM HBSE 12th Result 2022 statistics of Boys As per updates, the total number of boys who appeared was 1,28,457 whereas 1,07,847 boys passed in the exam. The total boys who have to appear for compartment is 14,911 and oerall pass percentage of Boys - 83.96%.

15 Jun 04:30 PM Haryana Class 12th Result Link Live Now The Haryana Board has activated the BSEH 12th result link for Arts, Science and Commerce. Students can enter the required details to check their HBSE result 2022. Check result window below -

15 Jun 04:07 PM Increase in pass percentage from 2020

15 Jun 03:51 PM Haryana Class 12th Result 2022 Govt and private schools stats Haryana Board 12th result 2022 has been announced. The pass percentage at government schools has been recorded at 85.46% whereas in private schools, the pass percentage has been recorded at 89.72%.

15 Jun 03:49 PM Girls Outshine Boys in Haryana BSEH Class 12th results Girls have outperformed boys in Haryana board Class 12th results. As per the pass percentage recorded, a total of 90.51% girls have passed whereas boys have 83.96% qualified in the exam.

15 Jun 03:26 PM Check Haryana Board 12th Toppers List 2022 HBSE 12th Topper List 2022 Rank Name Marks Rank 1 Kajal (KCM Public Senior Secondary School, Nidna) 498 marks Rank 2 Muskan (ACD Kanya Mahavidyalay, Narwana, Jindh 496 marks Rank 2 Sakshi (Baba Shravannath Senior Secondary School, Pehwa) 496 marks Rank 3 Shruti (Tagore Senior Secondary School, Narnod, Hissar 495 Rank 3 Poonam (Balvidhya Niketan Senior Secondary School, Khabhi, Palwal 495

15 Jun 03:20 PM 87.08 percent students pass in HBSE Class 12th Result 2022 Detail Statistics Total Number of Students 2,45,685 Total Number of Passed Students 2,13,949 Total Number Students with Compartmental 23,604 Total Number of Female Students 1,17,228 Total Number of Female Students Passed 1,06,102 Total Number of Male Students 1,28,457 Total Number of Male Students Passed 1,07,847

15 Jun 03:18 PM Haryana Board Class 12th Result 2022 Announced The Haryana Board Class 12 result 2022 has been announced now. The HBSE 12th result 2022 direct link will be made available soon at 5 PM.

15 Jun 02:55 PM Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 Login Window Students will have to check their HBSE result 2022 for class 12th in online mode. Students will have to use the required credentials in the login window. Check the image of Haryana Board 12th login window below -

15 Jun 02:47 PM HBSE 12th Result Time Changed to 5 PM As per reports, the Haryana Board Class 12 result 2022 will now be announced at 5 PM. Stay on this page to get updates for HBSE 12th result 2022. Check the official notice below -

15 Jun 02:42 PM Haryana board Class 12th result pass percentage Last year in 2021, the HBSE class 12th recorded 100% pass percentage, the results were prepared based on an alternative assessment scheme whereas in 2020, 80.34% students pass in Haryana Board Arts, Science and Commerce.

15 Jun 02:33 PM BSEH 12th Result 2022 Shortly The Haryana Board, BSEH 12th result 2022 for Arts, Science and Commerce will be announced soon at bseh.org.in. The students can download the scorecard using roll number, date of birth.

15 Jun 02:24 PM Login credentials Required To Check Haryana BSEH Class 12th result 2022 To check Haryana board Class 12th result for Arts, Science and Commerce, students will have to visit the official website - bseh.org.in. To download the HBSE 12th digital marksheet, students will have to use the following - exam roll numbers and date of birth.

15 Jun 02:10 PM Press conference at 2.30 PM for HBSE 12th Result 2022 The Haryana Class 12th result 2022 will be announced through a press conference by board officials at 2.30 PM. The direct link to check the result will be made available after the conference.

15 Jun 01:59 PM Where To Check HBSE 12th Result 2022 For Arts, Commerce and Science? Haryana Board class 12th exams were conducted between 30th March to 29th April in offline mode. Once announced, students can check HBSE 12th Arts, Science and Commerce results 2022 on the official site - bseh.org.in, bsehexam.org and some other third party websites using roll number.

15 Jun 01:42 PM How to check Haryana board HBSE 12th result via SMS? Apart from the official website of the Haryana Board, Students will be to check the 12th HBSE result 2022 via SMS. To check the same, they need to send a text message as ‘RESULTHB12’and send it to 56263.

15 Jun 01:27 PM Check Haryana Board 12th result 2022 Official notice The board has also released an official notice regarding the announcement of class 12th Arts, Science and Commerce result. As per the notice, the Chairman of Haryana Board - Jagbir Singh will announce the HBSE 12th result in a press meet at 2.30 PM. Check the Haryana Board result notice here -

15 Jun 01:07 PM HBSE 12th Result 2022 Updates This year 2,90,000 Class 12 students had registered for the Haryana board exams. To know their scores they must know how to check and download the HBSE class 12th result for Arts, Science and Commerce. Students can check the video provided below to know all the details -

15 Jun 12:52 PM Know Where and How to Check Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2022? Board of School Education Haryana will announce the HBSE 12th Results 2022 on the official website today. The link for students to check the Haryana Board 12th results 2022 will be made live on the official website after the board announces the results. Students will be able to check the Haryana Class 12 Results 2022 around afternoon as per reports.

15 Jun 12:31 PM How to check scores of Haryana board Class 12th result 2022? To check the scores of HBSE class 12th Arts, Science and Commerce result 2022, students will have to follow the below-mentioned steps - Step 1 - Go to the official website of BSEH - bseh.org.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on Haryana Class 12 Result 2022 link.

Step 3 - Enter the roll number and date of birth and submit the same.

Step 4 - The Haryana class 12th result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5 - Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

15 Jun 12:16 PM HBSE Haryana Class 12th result 2022 date and time As per the recent updates, the Haryana board Class 12th result 2022 will be announced today on 15th June but the time has not been confirmed yet. It is expected that HBSE results will be published in the Afternoon between 2.30 to 3 PM.

15 Jun 12:02 PM Around 2.9 Lakh students awaiting Haryana 12th Result 2022 As per media reports, around 2,90,000 students have registered for class 12 exams. Once Haryana Class 12th result 2022 is announced, students can visit - bseh.org to check the exam results. They will have to use their required credentials to download the BSEH result.

15 Jun 11:44 AM Haryana Board 12th Official Website Updated As the Haryana class 12th results are going to be announced soon today in online mode. The board has updated the official website - bseh.org.in too. Check the image of Haryana Board's official website below -

15 Jun 11:32 AM When To Check BSEH 12th Result 2022? As per media reports, the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) is expected to announce the class 12th result between 2.30 to 3 PM today on 15th June 2022. Around 2,90,000 students have enrolled for the Haryana Board class 12 examinations this year and they will be able to check and download it from the official website.

15 Jun 11:29 AM How To Check Haryana 12th Result 2022? To check Haryana class 12th result 2022 for all the streams, students will have to visit the official website. They need to use the required login credentials to download the digital marksheet in online mode. Check the video below for complete details -