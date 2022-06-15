    Live

    Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 (Declared) Live: HBSE Class 12 Result Announced at bseh.org.in

    Published on: Wed 15 Jun 2022 05:13 PM IST

    Haryana Board 12th Result Live

    HIGHLIGHTS

    Haryana Board 12th results 2022 Link available at bseh.org.in. 87.08 percent students pass in HBSE Class 12th Result 2022.Check the HBSE Class 12 result 2022 by using roll number, date of birth.

    Haryana Board 12th Result 2022, HBSE Class 12 Result Live Update: Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has announced the HBSE Class 12 result 2022 in online mode. The board has also activated the Haryana Board class 12th BSEH result link for Arts, Science and Commerce. As per the reports, 87.08% of students pass in HBSE Class 12th Result 2022. The pass percentage of the female students was 90.51 per cent, while boys were 83.96 per cent. The Haryana result Class 12 is available in online mode on the official website - bseh.org.in. To check the BSEH 12th result, students have to use their roll number and date of birth in the login window. 

    Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Live Now)

    As per reports, a total of 2.9 lakh students appeared for the Haryana Board 12th exam 2022. Haryana Board class 12th exams were conducted between 30th March to 29th April in offline mode. In 2021, the HBSE 12th result was announced on July 26, 2021, and about 100 percent of students had cleared the Class 12 exam, while the pass percentage was 80.34 percent in the year 2020. 

    Keep refreshing this page to get updates on the Haryana Board 12th Result 2022!

    LIVE UPDATES

    • 15 Jun 05:18 PM

      HBSE 12th Result 2022 statistics of Boys

      As per updates, the total number of boys who appeared was 1,28,457 whereas 1,07,847 boys passed in the exam. The total boys who have to appear for compartment is 14,911 and oerall pass percentage of Boys - 83.96%. 

    • 15 Jun 04:30 PM

      Haryana Class 12th Result Link Live Now

      The Haryana Board has activated the BSEH 12th result link for Arts, Science and Commerce. Students can enter the required details to check their HBSE result 2022. Check result window below - 

      Haryana Class 12th Result 2022 

    • 15 Jun 04:07 PM

      Increase in pass percentage from 2020

      While the overall pass percentage has seen a decline from 2021, it has increased from 2020, when exams had taken place. In 2020, the overall pass percentage was 83.34 per cent. Exams were cancelled in 2021 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

       
       
       

    • 15 Jun 03:51 PM

      Haryana Class 12th Result 2022 Govt and private schools stats

      Haryana Board 12th result 2022 has been announced. The pass percentage at government schools has been recorded at 85.46% whereas in private schools, the pass percentage has been recorded at 89.72%. 

    • 15 Jun 03:49 PM

      Girls Outshine Boys in Haryana BSEH Class 12th results

      Girls have outperformed boys in Haryana board Class 12th results. As per the pass percentage recorded, a total of 90.51% girls have passed whereas boys have 83.96% qualified in the exam. 

      Also Read: Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 (Out): Kajal Tops, 87.08% Students Pass, Check Statistics Here

    • 15 Jun 03:26 PM

      Check Haryana Board 12th Toppers List 2022

      HBSE 12th Topper List 2022

      Rank

      Name

      Marks

      Rank 1

      Kajal (KCM Public Senior Secondary School, Nidna)

      498 marks

      Rank 2

      Muskan (ACD Kanya Mahavidyalay, Narwana, Jindh

      496 marks

      Rank 2

      Sakshi (Baba Shravannath Senior Secondary School, Pehwa)

      496 marks

      Rank 3

      Shruti (Tagore Senior Secondary School, Narnod, Hissar

      495

      Rank 3

      Poonam (Balvidhya Niketan Senior Secondary School, Khabhi, Palwal

      495

                   

    • 15 Jun 03:20 PM

      87.08 percent students pass in HBSE Class 12th Result 2022

      Detail

      Statistics

      Total Number of Students

      2,45,685

      Total Number of Passed Students

      2,13,949

      Total Number Students with Compartmental

      23,604

      Total Number of Female Students

      1,17,228

      Total Number of Female Students Passed

      1,06,102

      Total Number of Male Students

      1,28,457

      Total Number of Male Students Passed

      1,07,847

       

    • 15 Jun 03:18 PM

      Haryana Board Class 12th Result 2022 Announced

      The Haryana Board Class 12 result 2022 has been announced now. The HBSE 12th result 2022 direct link will be made available soon at 5 PM.

    • 15 Jun 02:55 PM

      Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 Login Window

      Students will have to check their HBSE result 2022 for class 12th in online mode. Students will have to use the required credentials in the login window. Check the image of Haryana Board 12th login window below - 

      Haryana Class 12th Result 2022 

    • 15 Jun 02:47 PM

      HBSE 12th Result Time Changed to 5 PM

      As per reports, the Haryana Board Class 12 result 2022 will now be announced at 5 PM. Stay on this page to get updates for HBSE 12th result 2022. Check the official notice below - 

      Haryana Class 12th Result 2022 

    • 15 Jun 02:42 PM

      Haryana board Class 12th result pass percentage

      Last year in 2021, the HBSE class 12th recorded 100% pass percentage, the results were prepared based on an alternative assessment scheme whereas in 2020, 80.34% students pass in Haryana Board Arts, Science and Commerce. 

    • 15 Jun 02:33 PM

      BSEH 12th Result 2022 Shortly

      The Haryana Board, BSEH 12th result 2022 for Arts, Science and Commerce will be announced soon at bseh.org.in. The students can download the scorecard using roll number, date of birth. 

    • 15 Jun 02:24 PM

      Login credentials Required To Check Haryana BSEH Class 12th result 2022

      To check Haryana board Class 12th result for Arts, Science and Commerce, students will have to visit the official website - bseh.org.in. To download the HBSE 12th digital marksheet, students will have to use the following - exam roll numbers and date of birth. 

    • 15 Jun 02:10 PM

      Press conference at 2.30 PM for HBSE 12th Result 2022

      The Haryana Class 12th result 2022 will be announced through a press conference by board officials at 2.30 PM. The direct link to check the result will be made available after the conference. 

       

    • 15 Jun 01:59 PM

      Where To Check HBSE 12th Result 2022 For Arts, Commerce and Science?

      Haryana Board class 12th exams were conducted between 30th March to 29th April in offline mode. Once announced, students can check HBSE 12th Arts, Science and Commerce results 2022 on the official site - bseh.org.in, bsehexam.org and some other third party websites using roll number. 

      Also Read: HBSE 12th Result 2022: Get List of Websites to Check Haryana Board 12th Results Link Here

    • 15 Jun 01:42 PM

      How to check Haryana board HBSE 12th result via SMS?

      Apart from the official website of the Haryana Board, Students will be to check the 12th HBSE result 2022 via SMS. To check the same, they need to send a text message as ‘RESULTHB12’and send it to 56263.

    • 15 Jun 01:27 PM

      Check Haryana Board 12th result 2022 Official notice

      The board has also released an official notice regarding the announcement of class 12th Arts, Science and Commerce result. As per the notice, the Chairman of Haryana Board - Jagbir Singh will announce the HBSE 12th result in a press meet at 2.30 PM. Check the Haryana Board result notice here - 

      Haryana Board 12th Result 

    • 15 Jun 01:07 PM

      HBSE 12th Result 2022 Updates

      This year 2,90,000 Class 12 students had registered for the Haryana board exams. To know their scores they must know how to check and download the HBSE class 12th result for Arts, Science and Commerce. Students can check the video provided below to know all the details - 

    • 15 Jun 12:52 PM

      Know Where and How to Check Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2022?

      Board of School Education Haryana will announce the HBSE 12th Results 2022 on the official website today. The link for students to check the Haryana Board 12th results 2022 will be made live on the official website after the board announces the results. Students will be able to check the Haryana Class 12 Results 2022  around afternoon as per reports.

      Also Read: HBSE 12th Result 2022: Know Where and How to Check Haryana Board Class 12 Result Link Here

       
       

    • 15 Jun 12:31 PM

      How to check scores of Haryana board Class 12th result 2022?

      To check the scores of HBSE class 12th Arts, Science and Commerce result 2022, students will have to follow the below-mentioned steps - 

      • Step 1 - Go to the official website of BSEH - bseh.org.in.
      • Step 2 - On the homepage, click on Haryana Class 12 Result 2022 link.
      • Step 3 - Enter the roll number and date of birth and submit the same.
      • Step 4 - The Haryana class 12th result will be displayed on the screen.
      • Step 5 - Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    • 15 Jun 12:16 PM

      HBSE Haryana Class 12th result 2022 date and time

      As per the recent updates, the Haryana board Class 12th result 2022 will be announced today on 15th June but the time has not been confirmed yet. It is expected that HBSE results will be published in the Afternoon between 2.30 to 3 PM. 

    • 15 Jun 12:02 PM

      Around 2.9 Lakh students awaiting Haryana 12th Result 2022

      As per media reports, around 2,90,000 students have registered for class 12 exams. Once Haryana Class 12th result 2022 is announced, students can visit - bseh.org to check the exam results. They will have to use their required credentials to download the BSEH result. 

    • 15 Jun 11:44 AM

      Haryana Board 12th Official Website Updated

      As the Haryana class 12th results are going to be announced soon today in online mode. The board has updated the official website - bseh.org.in too. Check the image of Haryana Board's official website below - 

      Haryana Board 12th Result 

    • 15 Jun 11:32 AM

      When To Check BSEH 12th Result 2022?

      As per media reports, the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) is expected to announce the class 12th result between 2.30 to 3 PM today on 15th June 2022. Around 2,90,000 students have enrolled for the Haryana Board class 12 examinations this year and they will be able to check and download it from the official website. 

    • 15 Jun 11:29 AM

      How To Check Haryana 12th Result 2022?

      To check Haryana class 12th result 2022 for all the streams, students will have to visit the official website. They need to use the required login credentials to download the digital marksheet in online mode. Check the video below for complete details - 

    • 15 Jun 11:26 AM

      Haryana Class 12th Result Today at bseh.org.in

      BSEH will announce Haryana Class 12 results for Arts, Science and Commerce stream students together today on 15th June 2022. Students will be able to check their BSEH 12th result on the official website - bseh.org.in. 

       

