HBSE 12th Result 2022 (Released): Get List of Websites to Check Haryana Board 12th Results Link Here

HBSE 12th Result Link Activated

Board of School Education, Haryana has announced the HBSE 12th Class result 2022 as well as activated the result link. The HBSE Class 12 result 2022 is available online on the Haryana board’s official website - bseh.org.in. When announced, students can check the Haryana Class 12 board results by using their roll number and date of birth.

Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Live Now)

Updated as on 15th June 2022 at 4.43 PM

HBSE 12th Result Announced, 87.08 percent students pass

The BSEH class 12 result 2022 has been announced in a press conference. However, the Haryana Board result Class 12 link is yet to be activated. It is expected to be activated at 5 pm. The overall pass percentage in HBSE 12Th result 2022 for regular students is 87.08 per cent, while the pass percentage for private students is 73.28 per cent.

Updated as on 15th June 2022 at 3.24 PM

Haryana Board 12th Result at 5 PM

The Haryana Board Class 12 result 2022 will now be announced at 5 PM. The official website of HBSE says the result is not declared yet. The Haryana Board Class 12 result will be announced at 5 PM now. Check the notice below -

Updated as on 15th June 2022 at 2.51 PM

HBSE 12th Result 2022 Shortly

Board of School Education, Haryana will shortly announce the HBSE 12th Class result 2022 today at 2:30 PM. The HBSE Class 12 result 2022 will be available online on the Haryana board’s official website - bseh.org.in. Students will have to use their required credentials in the login window. Apart from the official website, students can also check their HBSE 12th result via SMS. To check the Haryana Board 12th result via SMS, students need to type ‘RESULTHB12’and send it to 56263.

Updated as on 15th June 2022 at 2.21 PM

HBSE 12th Result 2022, Haryana Board 12th Result: Board of School Education, Haryana will announce the HBSE 12th Class result 2022 today in online mode. The HBSE Class 12 result 2022 will be available online on the Haryana board’s official website - bseh.org.in. When announced, students can check the Haryana Class 12 board results by using their roll number and date of birth. As per reports, around 2.9 lakh students appeared for the Haryana Board 12th exam 2022 concluded in April. The online Haryana board 12th result 2022 HBSE will be provisional in nature. Students can collect the original mark sheet from their respective schools.

Apart from the official websites, students will also be able to check their Haryana Board class 12th result via SMS. Last year, the board had cancelled the BSEH board exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic and students were assessed on alternative criteria. About 100 percent of students had cleared the Class 12 exam, while the pass percentage was 80.34 percent in the year 2020.

Check List of Websites to Get HBSE 12th Result 2022 Link

Haryana Board class 12th exams were conducted between 30th March to 29th April in offline mode. Once announced, students can check HBSE 12th Arts, Science and Commerce results 2022 on the official site and some other third party websites using roll number and date of birth. Students can check HBSE 12th result 2022 on the below-mentioned websites -

bseh.org.in 2022

bsehexam.org

Check Latest Updates on Haryana Board Class 12th Result 2022 Here

What Are The Alternatives Ways To Check HBSE 12th Result 2022?

To get Haryana Board Class 12 result through the official websites, the students need to enter their roll number and date of birth. Apart from the official website the HBSE 12th result 2022 for Arts, Commerce and Science will be available through SMS. To check the Haryana Board 12th result via SMS, students need to type ‘RESULTHB12’and send it to 56263.

How To Check HBSE 12th Result 2022?

To check as well as download the Haryana Board class 12th result 2022, students will have to visit the official website that is mentioned above. Further, on the homepage, they will have to click on Haryana Class 12th Board Result 2022. A new login window will appear on the screen. Students will have to use their login credentials - roll number and date of birth. The HBSE 12th result will appear on the screen. The online Haryana board 12th result 2022 HBSE will be provisional in nature.

What After the Announcement of HBSE Result 2022 Class 12?

The Haryana Board results of Science, Commerce, and Arts will be released on the same day by the Board. After the announcement of the HBSE 12th result, students will have to download their mark sheets from the official website. All the qualified students can go for admission in the choice of their courses. Arts stream students can pursue B.A, BBA and any other course. The students of the Science stream will have options for pursuing B.tech or MBBS. Whereas commerce students will be able to go for B.Com, CA, CS etc as a career option.

Also Read: HBSE 12th Result 2022: Know Where and How to Check Haryana Board Class 12 Result Link Here