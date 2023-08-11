HBSE Haryana Class 12th Compartment Result 2023 Out on bseh.org.in; Get Direct Link Here

Haryana Class 12th Compartment Result 2023: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced the class 12th supplementary results. Students who appeared in the exams can check out the results on the official website: bseh.org.in by entering the login information. This year, a total of 81.65% of students have cleared the intermediate examinations.

Students who failed to score minimum marks in one or two subjects were eligible to appear in compartment examinations. Those who have passed the compartment examinations will need to collect their revised mark sheets from their respective colleges. Apart from the official website, candidates can also download the HBSE 12th re-appear result 2023 from the link mentioned here.

HBSE 12th Re-appear Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the HBSE 12th result 2023 bhiwani board mark sheet is below:

HBSE Compartment Result 2023: Login Credentials to Download Mark Sheet

Candidates can check out the mandatory information required to download scorecards:

Either roll number or registration number

OR

Name, Father Name, Mother Name Combination for Result

How to Check Haryana Class 12th Compartment Result 2023?

Candidates can follow the following steps to access the mark sheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website: bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the results tab

Step 3: Now, click on the Result of Sr. Secondary (Academic) Exam July-2023 link

Step 4: Submit the login credentials

Step 5: The Haryana Class 12th Compartment Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference

