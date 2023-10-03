Haryana NEET PG 2023 Round 3 Seat Matrix Out at hry.online-counselling.co.in, Download PDF Here

Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Haryana has released the tentative round 3 seat matrix for Haryana NEET PG counselling. Those willing to get admissions to MDS, MD, MS, post MBBS DNB, diploma in government and private dental colleges in the state of Haryana, including those under private universities can check Haryana NEET PG round 3 seat matrix pdf at hry.online-counselling.co.in.

As per the Haryana NEET PG seat matrix for round 3, a total of 294 vacant seats are available for various postgraduate medical programmes while for the masters’ in dental surgery (MDS) in government and private dental colleges, there are a total of 93 seats available.

Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Dates

Candidates can check the table to know the dates of Haryana NEET counselling below:

Event Dates Fresh registration,editing, submission of choices and choice locking October 3, 2023 till 11.59 pm Provisional Haryana NEET PG seat allotment October 5, 2023 Grievances, if any, on provisional allocation list and uploading final allocation list after grievances October 5, 2023 Deposition of tuition fee October 5 to 7, 2023 up to 11.59 pm Document verification October 8 to 9, 2023 Last date for joining, reporting in the allotted institute October 10, 2023

How to download Haryana NEET PG Round 3 Seat Matrix 2023?

The candidates can register, edit, fill in choices and lock them till today up to 11.59 pm. Those willing to appear can check the steps to know how to download seat matrix pdf:

Step 1: Go to the official website: hry.online-counselling.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET PG registration

Step 3: On the new page, click on notice board

Step 4: Now, click on tentative seat matrix for MD/MS/Diploma/DNB courses for round 3 after round 2 counselling

Step 5: Download the pdf and save it for future references

Haryana NEET PG Counselling Admission Fees

The Haryana counselling authority stated, “ All candidates already registered and freshly registered who wish to participate in round 3 of counselling and want to opt for state quota seats in only government, government aided, private unaided medical, dental colleges, hospitals will be required to deposit security fee of Rs 25,000 for general candidates while Rs 12,500 will have to be submitted by SC, SCD, BCA, BCB, EWS, PWBD of Haryana state and if the candidate wishes to also opt for state quota seats, management quota seats in private medical, dental colleges including private universities he, she shall have to deposit online an amount of Rs 2 Lakh.”

