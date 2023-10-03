UP NEET PG 2023 Mop up Round Choice Filling Process Extended, Check Last Date Here

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Director General, Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh has extended the last date to fill out the choices for the UP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling mop-up round today: October 3, 2023. Candidates who are yet to make the preferred choices can do the same till October 5, 2023 (till 11 am), by visiting the official website - upneet.gov.in.

As per the revised schedule, candidates can submit the registration and security money from October 3 to 4, 2023, (till 11 am). Candidates can fill in their choices from October 4, 2023, (11 am) to October 5, 2023, (till 11 am). The counselling committee will release the seat allotment result will be released on October 6, 2023. The seat allotment letters can be downloaded on October 7, 9 and 10, 2023.

UP NEET PG 2023 Mop up Round Revised Schedule

Candidates can go through the revised schedule of the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round in the table below:

Events Dates Date to deposit registration and security money October 3 to 4, 2023, (till 11 am) Online choice filling October 4, 2023, (11 am) to October 5, 2023, (till 11 am). Declaration of seat allotment result October 6, 2023 Download seat allotment letters October 7, 9 and 10, 2023

Check the schedule here

How to fill choices for UP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round?

Registered candidates can go through the steps that are mentioned below to know how to fill their choices for UP NEET PG mop-up round counselling.

Step 1: Visit the official website - upneet.gov.in

Step 2: Login using the newly generated details

Step 3: Check the list of available medical colleges, seats and programmes

Step 4: Select and prioritise the preference of MBBS colleges and courses

Step 6: Lock the preferred choices made and print a hardcopy of the submitted choices for future use

Also Read: TNDTE Diploma Result 2023 To Be Out Soon, Check Steps To Download Here

