TNDTE Diploma Result 2023 To Be Out Soon, Check Steps To Download Here

TNDTE Diploma Result 2023:  TNDTE will release the diploma result for the August-September 2023 session soon in online mode. Once released, candidates who have given the exams can download their results at dte.tn.gov.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Oct 3, 2023 16:42 IST
TNDTE Diploma Result 2023: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) will release the diploma result for the August-September 2023 session soon in online mode. Once released, candidates who have appeared for the exams can check and download their results through the official website  - dte.tn.gov.in. There's no confirmation regarding the release date of the TNDTE diploma result, however, it is advisable for the candidates to visit the website to get the latest updates.

As per the schedule, the examination authority conducted the TNDTE exam in the months of August and September 2023. Candidates are required to enter the necessary details such as registration number in the result login window to get their results.

TNDTE Diploma Result 2023 (Available soon) 

Details mentioned on the TNDTE Diploma result 2023

After downloading the TNDTE Diploma result 2023, candidates are advised to cross-check the below-given details mentioned on it.

  • Name of the candidate
  • Date of birth 
  • Father’s name 
  • Mother’s name
  • Course name
  • Semester/Year
  • Academic session 
  • Registration number
  • Hall ticket number
  • Marks obtained
  • Percentage
  • Qualifying status (pass or fail)
  • Exam session 

How to download TNDTE Diploma result 2023 online?

Candidates who have appeared for the TNDTE Diploma exams 2023 can go through the below-given steps to download the TNDTE results. 

Step 1: Visit the official website  - dte.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the result available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter the necessary details 

Step 5: Submit the details as asked

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on the TNDTE result 2023

Step 7: Download the scorecard for future use

FAQ

How can I check my TNDTE Diploma Result 2023?

Candidates can the TNDTE Diploma result 2023 by entering the required details in the result login window through the official website - dte.tn.gov.in.

What is the official website of TNDTE diploma Result?

The official website of TNDTE diploma result is dte.tn.gov.in.
