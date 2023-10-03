TNDTE Diploma Result 2023 To Be Out Soon, Check Steps To Download Here

TNDTE Diploma Result 2023: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) will release the diploma result for the August-September 2023 session soon in online mode. Once released, candidates who have appeared for the exams can check and download their results through the official website - dte.tn.gov.in. There's no confirmation regarding the release date of the TNDTE diploma result, however, it is advisable for the candidates to visit the website to get the latest updates.

As per the schedule, the examination authority conducted the TNDTE exam in the months of August and September 2023. Candidates are required to enter the necessary details such as registration number in the result login window to get their results.

TNDTE Diploma Result 2023 (Available soon)

Details mentioned on the TNDTE Diploma result 2023

After downloading the TNDTE Diploma result 2023, candidates are advised to cross-check the below-given details mentioned on it.

Name of the candidate

Date of birth

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Course name

Semester/Year

Academic session

Registration number

Hall ticket number

Marks obtained

Percentage

Qualifying status (pass or fail)

Exam session

How to download TNDTE Diploma result 2023 online?

Candidates who have appeared for the TNDTE Diploma exams 2023 can go through the below-given steps to download the TNDTE results.

Step 1: Visit the official website - dte.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the result available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter the necessary details

Step 5: Submit the details as asked

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on the TNDTE result 2023

Step 7: Download the scorecard for future use

