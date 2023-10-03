  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Merit List and Seat Matrix Today, Get Direct Link Here

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Merit List and Seat Matrix Today, Get Direct Link Here

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023: The State CET Cell, Maharashtra State will issue the general list, combined provisional merit list and seat matrix for the Maharashtra NEET PG round 3 counselling today: October 3, 2023. Once released, candidates can check and download the merit list at cetcell.net.in/NEET-PGM-2023/login. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 3, 2023 12:06 IST
Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3
Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State will release the general list, combined provisional merit list and seat matrix for the Maharashtra NEET PG round 3 counselling today: October 3, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have participated in the counselling round can check and download the merit list through the official website - cetcell.net.in/NEET-PGM-2023/login.

As per the given schedule, the grievances against the provisional merit list will be accepted till October 4, 2023 (till 5.30 pm). The online choice filling and preferences for the eligible candidates for CAP- 3 of NEET-PG-2023 & NEET MDS-2023 will be available till October 5, 2023 (upto 11.59 pm). The selection list for the Maharashtra NEET PG CAP round 3 will be released on October 7, 2023.

Maharashtra NEET PG CAP round 3 Merit List - Direct Link (Available soon)

MAH NEET PG CAP round 3 Seat Matrix - Direct Link (To be available soon)

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 Revised Schedule 

Medical aspirants who are interested in applying for the Maharashtra NEET PG counselling 2023 can check the revised schedule in the table below:

Events

Dates

Last date to upload of all required Colored Scan Original Documents in pdf after successful Payment 

October 3, 2023

Publication of General List of Registered Candidates

October 3, 2023

Publication of Combined Common Provisional State Merit List

October 3, 2023

Grievance on Provisional Merit list through login of the candidate 

October 4, 2023 (till 5.30 pm)

Publication of Seat Matrix for CAP-3

October 3, 2023

Online Preference/Choice Form Filling Process of

eligible candidates for CAP- 3 of NEET-PG-2023 &

NEET MDS-2023 

October 4 to 5, 2023 (upto 11.59 pm)

Declaration of Third Selection List (CAP-3) of NEETPG-2023 & NEET MDS-2023

October 7, 2023

Physical Joining with All Original Documents &

Requisite Fees by DD/Cheque at the allotted college

October 8 to 10, 2023 (till 5.30 pm)

How to download Maharashtra NEET PG CAP round 3 counselling 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-given steps to download the Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 CAP round 3 merit list and seat matrix.

Step 1: Visit the official website - cetcell.net.in/NEET-PGM-2023/login

Step 2: Click on the direct links available to download the Maharashtra NEET PG CAP round 3 merit list and seat matrix

Step 3: The respective merit list and seat matrix will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Go through the details mentioned on it and download it for future use

Also Read: Assam DElEd 2023 District wise Ranks Today, Know How To Download Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023