Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Merit List and Seat Matrix Today, Get Direct Link Here

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State will release the general list, combined provisional merit list and seat matrix for the Maharashtra NEET PG round 3 counselling today: October 3, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have participated in the counselling round can check and download the merit list through the official website - cetcell.net.in/NEET-PGM-2023/login.

As per the given schedule, the grievances against the provisional merit list will be accepted till October 4, 2023 (till 5.30 pm). The online choice filling and preferences for the eligible candidates for CAP- 3 of NEET-PG-2023 & NEET MDS-2023 will be available till October 5, 2023 (upto 11.59 pm). The selection list for the Maharashtra NEET PG CAP round 3 will be released on October 7, 2023.

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 Revised Schedule

Medical aspirants who are interested in applying for the Maharashtra NEET PG counselling 2023 can check the revised schedule in the table below:

Events Dates Last date to upload of all required Colored Scan Original Documents in pdf after successful Payment October 3, 2023 Publication of General List of Registered Candidates October 3, 2023 Publication of Combined Common Provisional State Merit List October 3, 2023 Grievance on Provisional Merit list through login of the candidate October 4, 2023 (till 5.30 pm) Publication of Seat Matrix for CAP-3 October 3, 2023 Online Preference/Choice Form Filling Process of eligible candidates for CAP- 3 of NEET-PG-2023 & NEET MDS-2023 October 4 to 5, 2023 (upto 11.59 pm) Declaration of Third Selection List (CAP-3) of NEETPG-2023 & NEET MDS-2023 October 7, 2023 Physical Joining with All Original Documents & Requisite Fees by DD/Cheque at the allotted college October 8 to 10, 2023 (till 5.30 pm)

How to download Maharashtra NEET PG CAP round 3 counselling 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-given steps to download the Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 CAP round 3 merit list and seat matrix.

Step 1: Visit the official website - cetcell.net.in/NEET-PGM-2023/login

Step 2: Click on the direct links available to download the Maharashtra NEET PG CAP round 3 merit list and seat matrix

Step 3: The respective merit list and seat matrix will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Go through the details mentioned on it and download it for future use

