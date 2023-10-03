  1. Home
Assam DElEd 2023 District wise Ranks Today, Know How To Download Here

Assam DElEd 2023: SCERT, Assam will declare the district and category-wise rank list for Assam DElEd entrance exam today: October 3, 2023. Once released, candidates can download the list from the official website  - scertpet.co.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 3, 2023 11:30 IST
Assam DElEd 2023: The State Council Of Educational Research And Training (SCERT), Assam will declare the district and category-wise rank list for the Assam DElEd entrance exam today: October 3, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates can check and download the list from the official website  - scertpet.co.in.

As per the schedule, the examination authority released the Assam DElEd results on September 24, 2023. The seat allotment result for round 1 is scheduled to be announced on October 5, 2023. Shortlisted candidates are required to report to the allotted colleges or institutes between October 6 and 7, 2023, for the physical verification of the valid documents. 

Assam DElEd 2023 District and Category wise Rank - Direct Link (To be available today)

Assam DElEd 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check the revised schedule for the Assam 2nd year Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) course 2023 in the table given below:

Events

Dates

Declaration of District wise Overall and category wise rank 

October 3, 2023

Result of allotment of institute round 1

October 5, 2023

Physical admission with document verification in the allotted institute 

October 6 to 7, 2023

Online submission of admission report and vacancy list by the respective institutes to Directorate of SCERT, Assam

October 9, 2023 (upto 5 pm)

Publication of vacancy list 

October 11, 2023

Physical admission with document verification in the allotted institute

October 13 to 16, 2023

How to download Assam DElEd seat allotment result for round 1?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to check and download the seat allotment result 2023 for round 1 through the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website  - scertpet.co.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the Assam DElEd seat allotment result

Step 3: Enter the required login details as asked

Step 4: The Assam DElEd seat allotment result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download it for future use

