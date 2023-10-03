Assam DElEd 2023 District wise Ranks Today, Know How To Download Here

Assam DElEd 2023: The State Council Of Educational Research And Training (SCERT), Assam will declare the district and category-wise rank list for the Assam DElEd entrance exam today: October 3, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates can check and download the list from the official website - scertpet.co.in.

As per the schedule, the examination authority released the Assam DElEd results on September 24, 2023. The seat allotment result for round 1 is scheduled to be announced on October 5, 2023. Shortlisted candidates are required to report to the allotted colleges or institutes between October 6 and 7, 2023, for the physical verification of the valid documents.

Assam DElEd 2023 District and Category wise Rank - Direct Link (To be available today)

Assam DElEd 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check the revised schedule for the Assam 2nd year Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) course 2023 in the table given below:

Events Dates Declaration of District wise Overall and category wise rank October 3, 2023 Result of allotment of institute round 1 October 5, 2023 Physical admission with document verification in the allotted institute October 6 to 7, 2023 Online submission of admission report and vacancy list by the respective institutes to Directorate of SCERT, Assam October 9, 2023 (upto 5 pm) Publication of vacancy list October 11, 2023 Physical admission with document verification in the allotted institute October 13 to 16, 2023

How to download Assam DElEd seat allotment result for round 1?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to check and download the seat allotment result 2023 for round 1 through the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website - scertpet.co.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the Assam DElEd seat allotment result

Step 3: Enter the required login details as asked

Step 4: The Assam DElEd seat allotment result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download it for future use

