  1. Home
  2. News
  3. DU PG Spot Admission 2023 Second Seat Allocation List Out Today, Get Direct Link To Download Here

DU PG Spot Admission 2023 Second Seat Allocation List Out Today, Get Direct Link To Download Here

DU PG Second Spot Round Seat Allocation 2023: DU will release the seat allocation list for the second round for DU PG spot counselling today: October 3, 2023. Once released, candidates can download the allotment list at admission.uod.ac.in and pgadmission.uod.ac.in. Get the direct link here. 

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 3, 2023 10:05 IST
DU PG Spot Admission 2023
DU PG Spot Admission 2023

DU PG Spot Admission 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the second seat allocation list for DU PG 2023 spot round counselling today: October 3, 2023. Once released, candidates who have participated in the DU PG spot admission rounds can check and download the allotment list by visiting the official websites - admission.uod.ac.in and pgadmission.uod.ac.in. 

According to the schedule, the respective authority will release the seat allotment list at 5 pm today: October 3, 2023. Candidates need to enter the necessary login details in the login window to get their results.

They are required to accept the allocated seat from October 3, 2023 (from 5 pm) to October 5, 2023 (11.59 pm). The departments or colleges can verify and approve the online applications from October 3, 2023 (from 5 pm) to October 6, 2023 (4.59 pm). The last date to submit the admission fees is October 7, 2023 (till 11.59 pm).

DU PG Second Spot Round Seat Allocation Result 2023 - Direct Link (To be available today)

DU PG Spot Round 2 Schedule 2023

Candidates can go through the dates related to the DU PG spot round counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events

Dates

Announcement of spot round seat allotment result

October 3, 2023 at 5 pm

Candidates to accept the allocated seat

October 3, 2023 (from 5 pm) to October 5, 2023 (11.59 pm)

Departments/ colleges to verify and approve the online applications

October 3, 2023 (from 5 pm) to October 6, 2023 (4.59 pm)

Last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates 

October 7, 2023 (till 11.59 pm)

How to download the DU PG second spot round allocation list 2023?

Registered candidates can check the below-given steps to check their seat allotment status from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official websites of Delhi University - admission.uod.ac.in and pgadmission.uod.ac.in 

Step 2: Now, click on the PG admission tab

Step 3: Login using the required details as asked 

Step 4: The DU PG second spot seat allocation list 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the list and download it for future reference

Also Read: IGNOU July 2023 Session Registration Window Extended to October 10, Get Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023