DU PG Spot Admission 2023 Second Seat Allocation List Out Today, Get Direct Link To Download Here

DU PG Spot Admission 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the second seat allocation list for DU PG 2023 spot round counselling today: October 3, 2023. Once released, candidates who have participated in the DU PG spot admission rounds can check and download the allotment list by visiting the official websites - admission.uod.ac.in and pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the respective authority will release the seat allotment list at 5 pm today: October 3, 2023. Candidates need to enter the necessary login details in the login window to get their results.

They are required to accept the allocated seat from October 3, 2023 (from 5 pm) to October 5, 2023 (11.59 pm). The departments or colleges can verify and approve the online applications from October 3, 2023 (from 5 pm) to October 6, 2023 (4.59 pm). The last date to submit the admission fees is October 7, 2023 (till 11.59 pm).

DU PG Second Spot Round Seat Allocation Result 2023 - Direct Link (To be available today)

DU PG Spot Round 2 Schedule 2023

Candidates can go through the dates related to the DU PG spot round counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Announcement of spot round seat allotment result October 3, 2023 at 5 pm Candidates to accept the allocated seat October 3, 2023 (from 5 pm) to October 5, 2023 (11.59 pm) Departments/ colleges to verify and approve the online applications October 3, 2023 (from 5 pm) to October 6, 2023 (4.59 pm) Last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates October 7, 2023 (till 11.59 pm)

How to download the DU PG second spot round allocation list 2023?

Registered candidates can check the below-given steps to check their seat allotment status from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official websites of Delhi University - admission.uod.ac.in and pgadmission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on the PG admission tab

Step 3: Login using the required details as asked

Step 4: The DU PG second spot seat allocation list 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the list and download it for future reference

