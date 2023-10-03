IGNOU July 2023 Session Registration Window Extended to October 10, Get Direct Link Here

IGNOU July 2023 Session Admission: Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the last date for fresh admission and re-registration for the July 2023 session. Students yet to apply for the IGNOU July session can now submit their applications by October 10, 2023. Earlier, the last date for students to submit the July session applications was September 30, 2023.

IGNOU July 2023 fresh admission and re-registration window is available on the official website ignou.ac.in. Those candidates who are yet to submit their registrations for the July 2023 session can visit the official website of IGNOU to complete the registration and application process. When completing the fresh registrations, students are advised to read through the instructions carefully and keep with them all necessary documents, required for admissions.

Students must also note that a late fee of Rs. 200/- is applicable for candidates completing the re-registration for both online and ODL programmes. Students yet to complete the fresh registration and re-registration process can visit the official website or follow the steps given here to complete the application.

IGNOU July 2023 Session Fresh admission - Click Here

IGNOU July 2023 Session Re-registration - Click Here

IGNOU 2023 July Session Registration Process

The link for candidates to apply for the IGNOU July 2023 session is available on the official website of the university. Eligible candidates yet to submit the applications can follow the steps given here and register.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU

Step 2: Click on the July 2023 session registration link

Step 3: Click on the fresh admission/ re-registration link and enter relevant details

Step 4: Submit the online application form and the application fee

Step 5: Save the application and click on submit

