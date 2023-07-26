Haryana NEET UG counselling 2023 registration for round 1 starts, check schedule here

Haryana NEET UG counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana has commenced the registration for MBBS/BDS programmes from today. Candidates can register and fill and lock choices for Haryana NEET UG counselling online at the official website: uhsrugcounselling.com. Those meeting the eligibility criteria can fill and lock the choices for Haryana NEET UG 2023 counselling from July 26 to 29, 2023.

As per the schedule released, the Haryana MBBS/BDS provisional merit list will be issued on July 30, candidates can raise grievances against them by July 31. The Haryana NEET 2023 counselling will be conducted in three rounds including a mop-up round. The seat allotment in the Haryana MBBS counselling will be done on the choices filled by the candidates, NEET 2023 rank, seat availability and reservation.

Haryana NEET counselling 2023 dates for round 1

Candidates can check below the Haryana MBBS/BDS counselling dates for round 1 below:

Events Dates Fresh registration, choice filling/locking July 26, 2023 Last date for online registration, choice filling/locking July 29, 2023, upto 11:59 PM Provisional allocation of seats July 30, 2023 Grievance if any provisional allocation list July 31, 2023, 12 NOON Online deposition of tuition fee July 31 to August 4, 2023 upto 5 PM Document verification August 5 to 7 2023 Downloading admission letter August 5 to 8 2023 Last date of reporting August 8, 2023 till 5:00 PM

How to register for Haryana NEET UG counselling 2023?

The counselling registration will conclude on July 29. Check below the steps to know how to register online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: uhsrugcounselling.com

Step 2: Click on the new registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter basic details and register

Step 4: Now, login by using NEET roll number and password

Step 5: Fill out the application form, choices and lock it

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit it

Step 7: Download the application form for future reference

Documents required for Haryana MBBS counselling 2023

While appearing for Haryana MBBS/BDS counselling, candidates need the below-mentioned documents:

NEET admit card

NEET scorecard

Class 10 and 12 mark sheet

Equivalency certificate issued by the Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi for candidates belonging to NRI Quota

Receipt of counselling registration fee

Birth certificate

Character certificate

Resident certificate (if applicable)

Aadhaar card

Category certificate (if applicable)

