Haryana NEET UG counselling 2023 registration for round 1 starts, check schedule here

Haryana NEET Counselling Registration 2023: DMER has started the registration process for the first round of NEET UG 2023 counselling for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes. Candidates can register for Haryana NEET UG counselling at uhsrugcounselling.com. Know steps to register here

Updated: Jul 26, 2023 19:31 IST
Haryana NEET UG counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana has commenced the registration for MBBS/BDS programmes from today. Candidates can register and fill and lock choices for Haryana NEET UG counselling online at the official website:  uhsrugcounselling.com. Those meeting the eligibility criteria can fill and lock the choices for Haryana NEET UG 2023 counselling from July 26 to 29, 2023.

As per the schedule released, the Haryana MBBS/BDS provisional merit list will be issued on July 30, candidates can raise grievances against them by July 31. The Haryana NEET 2023 counselling will be conducted in three rounds including a mop-up round. The seat allotment in the Haryana MBBS counselling will be done on the choices filled by the candidates, NEET 2023 rank, seat availability and reservation.

Haryana NEET UG counselling 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

Haryana NEET counselling 2023 dates for round 1 

Candidates can check below the Haryana MBBS/BDS counselling dates for round 1 below: 

Events

Dates

Fresh registration, choice filling/locking

July 26, 2023

Last date for online registration, choice filling/locking

July 29, 2023, upto 11:59 PM

Provisional allocation of seats

July 30, 2023

Grievance if any provisional allocation list

July 31, 2023, 12 NOON

Online deposition of tuition fee

July 31 to August 4, 2023 upto 5 PM

Document verification

August 5 to 7 2023

Downloading admission letter

August 5 to 8 2023

Last date of reporting

August 8, 2023 till 5:00 PM

How to register for Haryana NEET UG counselling 2023? 

The counselling registration will conclude on July 29. Check below the steps to know how to register online: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: uhsrugcounselling.com

Step 2: Click on the new registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter basic details and register

Step 4: Now, login by using NEET roll number and password

Step 5: Fill out the application form, choices and lock it

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit it

Step 7: Download the application form for future reference 

Documents required for Haryana MBBS counselling 2023

While appearing for Haryana MBBS/BDS counselling, candidates need the below-mentioned documents: 

  • NEET admit card
  • NEET scorecard
  • Class 10 and 12 mark sheet
  • Equivalency certificate issued by the Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi for candidates belonging to NRI Quota
  • Receipt of counselling registration fee 
  • Birth certificate
  • Character certificate
  • Resident certificate (if applicable)
  • Aadhaar card
  • Category certificate (if applicable)

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
