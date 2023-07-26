Haryana NEET UG counselling 2023 registration for round 1 starts, check schedule here

Haryana NEET UG counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana has commenced the registration for MBBS/BDS programmes from today. Candidates can register and fill and lock choices for Haryana NEET UG counselling online at the official website: uhsrugcounselling.com. Those meeting the eligibility criteria can fill and lock the choices for Haryana NEET UG 2023 counselling from July 26 to 29, 2023.
As per the schedule released, the Haryana MBBS/BDS provisional merit list will be issued on July 30, candidates can raise grievances against them by July 31. The Haryana NEET 2023 counselling will be conducted in three rounds including a mop-up round. The seat allotment in the Haryana MBBS counselling will be done on the choices filled by the candidates, NEET 2023 rank, seat availability and reservation.
Haryana NEET UG counselling 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)
Haryana NEET counselling 2023 dates for round 1
Candidates can check below the Haryana MBBS/BDS counselling dates for round 1 below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Fresh registration, choice filling/locking
|
July 26, 2023
|
Last date for online registration, choice filling/locking
|
July 29, 2023, upto 11:59 PM
|
Provisional allocation of seats
|
July 30, 2023
|
Grievance if any provisional allocation list
|
July 31, 2023, 12 NOON
|
Online deposition of tuition fee
|
July 31 to August 4, 2023 upto 5 PM
|
Document verification
|
August 5 to 7 2023
|
Downloading admission letter
|
August 5 to 8 2023
|
Last date of reporting
|
August 8, 2023 till 5:00 PM
How to register for Haryana NEET UG counselling 2023?
The counselling registration will conclude on July 29. Check below the steps to know how to register online:
Step 1: Go to the official website: uhsrugcounselling.com
Step 2: Click on the new registration link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter basic details and register
Step 4: Now, login by using NEET roll number and password
Step 5: Fill out the application form, choices and lock it
Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit it
Step 7: Download the application form for future reference
Documents required for Haryana MBBS counselling 2023
While appearing for Haryana MBBS/BDS counselling, candidates need the below-mentioned documents:
- NEET admit card
- NEET scorecard
- Class 10 and 12 mark sheet
- Equivalency certificate issued by the Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi for candidates belonging to NRI Quota
- Receipt of counselling registration fee
- Birth certificate
- Character certificate
- Resident certificate (if applicable)
- Aadhaar card
- Category certificate (if applicable)
