HBSE 10 Toppers List 2022: Asima Tops with 499 Marks, Check Names and Scores Here

HBSE 10th Toppers List 2022: As per the recent updates, the Board of School Education, Haryana has released the HBSE class 10th result 2022 in online mode. Students can check Haryana Board result 2022 Class 10 on the official website - bseh.org.in. To check HBSE 10th result 2022, students need to enter their roll number and date of birth. A total of 3.25 lakh students appeared in the BSEH 10th exam concluded in March/April 2022.

This year, the Sonipat district has registered the highest pass percentage while the Panchkula recorded the least percentage in the Haryana Board class 10th result. The pass percentage for regular candidates is recorded at 73.18%, while for the private candidates the pass percentage is 92.96% Check complete list of toppers of HBSE 10th here.

Check HBSE 10th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

HBSE 10 Toppers List 2022

Rank Name Marks Rank 1 Asima 499 marks Rank 2 Sunena 497 marks Manju 497 marks Kushi 497 marks Rank 3 Suhani

Love Kush

Himanshi Himani 496 marks Reena 496 marks

HBSE 10 Result Statistics 2022

Particulars Percentage Regular students pass percentage 73.18% Private students pass percentage 92.96% Rural area pass percentage 74.06% Urban area pass percentage 71.35% Overall pass percentage of Private schools 88.21% Overall pass percentage of government schools 63.54%

HBSE 10th Result 2022 - Girls and Boys Pass Percentage

Gender Percentage Boys 76.26% Girls 70.56%

Last Year's Haryana Board 10th Result Statistics

Years Overall pass percentage Pass% of Boys Pass% of Girls 2021 100% 100% 100% 2020 64.59 % Number of Boys passed - 1,11,751 Number of Girls passed - 1,52,262 2019 57.39% - - 2018 51.15 47.61 55.34 2017 97 95 96 2016 96.45 95.27 94.68 2015 93.48 92.37 91.89 2014 90.45 90.67 89.7

HBSE 10th Toppers List 2020

Topper’s name Marks secured Rishita 500 marks Uma, Kalpana, Nikita Maruti Sawant, Sneh, Ankita 499 marks Chahak and Rohit -

