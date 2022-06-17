HBSE 10 Toppers List 2022: Asima Tops with 499 Marks, Check Names and Scores Here

HBSE 10th Toppers List 2022: As per the recent updates, the Board of School Education, Haryana has released the HBSE class 10th result 2022 in online mode. Students can check Haryana Board result 2022 Class 10 on the official website - bseh.org.in. To check HBSE 10th result 2022, students need to enter their roll number and date of birth. A total of 3.25 lakh students appeared in the BSEH 10th exam concluded in March/April 2022.
This year, the Sonipat district has registered the highest pass percentage while the Panchkula recorded the least percentage in the Haryana Board class 10th result. The pass percentage for regular candidates is recorded at 73.18%, while for the private candidates the pass percentage is 92.96% Check complete list of toppers of HBSE 10th here.
Check HBSE 10th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)
HBSE 10 Toppers List 2022
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Marks
|
Rank 1
|
Asima
|
499 marks
|
Rank 2
|
Sunena
|
497 marks
|
Manju
|
497 marks
|
Kushi
|
497 marks
|
Rank 3
|
Suhani
|
496 marks
|
Reena
|
496 marks
HBSE 10 Result Statistics 2022
|
Particulars
|
Percentage
|
Regular students pass percentage
|
73.18%
|
Private students pass percentage
|
92.96%
|
Rural area pass percentage
|
74.06%
|
Urban area pass percentage
|
71.35%
|
Overall pass percentage of Private schools
|
88.21%
|
Overall pass percentage of government schools
|
63.54%
HBSE 10th Result 2022 - Girls and Boys Pass Percentage
|
Gender
|
Percentage
|
Boys
|
76.26%
|
Girls
|
70.56%
Last Year's Haryana Board 10th Result Statistics
|
Years
|
Overall pass percentage
|
Pass% of Boys
|
Pass% of Girls
|
2021
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
2020
|
64.59 %
|
Number of Boys passed - 1,11,751
|
Number of Girls passed - 1,52,262
|
2019
|
57.39%
|
-
|
-
|
2018
|
51.15
|
47.61
|
55.34
|
2017
|
97
|
95
|
96
|
2016
|
96.45
|
95.27
|
94.68
|
2015
|
93.48
|
92.37
|
91.89
|
2014
|
90.45
|
90.67
|
89.7
HBSE 10th Toppers List 2020
|
Topper’s name
|
Marks secured
|
Rishita
|
500 marks
|
Uma, Kalpana, Nikita Maruti Sawant, Sneh, Ankita
|
499 marks
|
Chahak and Rohit
|
-
