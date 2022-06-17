    HBSE 10 Toppers List 2022: Asima Tops with 499 Marks, Check Names and Scores Here

    HBSE 10th result 2022 has been announced today in online mode. Along with the result, the Haryana 10th toppers list has also been released. Check names and ranks here. 

    Updated: Jun 17, 2022 16:37 IST
    HBSE 10 Toppers List 2022
    HBSE 10 Toppers List 2022

    HBSE 10th Toppers List 2022: As per the recent updates, the Board of School Education, Haryana has released the HBSE class 10th result 2022 in online mode. Students can check Haryana Board result 2022 Class 10 on the official website - bseh.org.in. To check HBSE 10th result 2022, students need to enter their roll number and date of birth. A total of 3.25 lakh students appeared in the BSEH 10th exam concluded in March/April 2022. 

    This year, the Sonipat district has registered the highest pass percentage while the Panchkula recorded the least percentage in the Haryana Board class 10th result. The pass percentage for regular candidates is recorded at 73.18%, while for the private candidates the pass percentage is 92.96% Check complete list of toppers of HBSE 10th here. 

    Check HBSE 10th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    HBSE 10 Toppers List 2022

    Rank

    Name

    Marks

    Rank 1

    Asima

    499 marks

    Rank 2

    Sunena

    497 marks

    Manju

    497 marks

    Kushi

    497 marks

    Rank 3

    Suhani
    Love Kush
    Himanshi Himani

    496 marks

    Reena

    496 marks

    HBSE 10 Result Statistics 2022

    Particulars 

    Percentage 

    Regular students pass percentage

    73.18%

    Private students pass percentage 

    92.96%

    Rural area pass percentage

    74.06%

    Urban area pass percentage

    71.35%

    Overall pass percentage of Private schools

    88.21%

    Overall pass percentage of government schools

    63.54%

    HBSE 10th Result 2022 - Girls and Boys Pass Percentage 

    Gender

    Percentage 

    Boys

    76.26%

    Girls

    70.56%

    Last Year's Haryana Board 10th Result Statistics

    Years

    Overall pass percentage

    Pass% of Boys

    Pass% of Girls

    2021

    100%

    100%

    100%

    2020

    64.59 %

    Number of Boys passed - 1,11,751

    Number of Girls passed - 1,52,262

    2019

    57.39%

    -

    -

    2018

    51.15

    47.61

    55.34

    2017

    97

    95

    96

    2016

    96.45

    95.27

    94.68

    2015

    93.48

    92.37

    91.89

    2014

    90.45

    90.67

    89.7

    HBSE 10th Toppers List 2020

    Topper’s name

    Marks secured

    Rishita

    500 marks

    Uma, Kalpana, Nikita Maruti Sawant, Sneh, Ankita

    499 marks

    Chahak and Rohit

    -

    Also Read: HBSE 10th Result 2022 (Declared): Haryana Board Class 10 Results Link Active at 4 PM at bseh.org.in

     

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification