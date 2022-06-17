HBSE 10th Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Haryana Board Class 10 Results today at 5 PM at bseh.org.in

HBSE 10th Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: The anxious wait for Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 will end soon, as the HBSE - Haryana Board of School Education will declare the Secondary result today - 17th June 2022. The announcement regarding HBSE 10th Result 2022 date was made today morning through an official announcement made today. Interacting with a media agency, BSEH Haryana Chairman Jagbir Singh confirmed that the Haryana Class 10 Results will be declared today afternoon at 3 PM. Mr Singh also confirmed that the declaration of Haryana Board 10th Class Result will be done in a press meet at 3 PM after which the link to check the result will be made available at 5 PM. Post official declaration, students will be able to check Haryana BSEH 10th Results 2022 online via the official website - bseh.org.in.

3.25 Lakh Students Waiting for Haryana 10th Result 2022

As per the tentative details shared by BSEH Officials from their Bhiwani office, the Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 will be declared for nearly 3.25 lakh students who have appeared for the secondary exam held in March - April 2022. Today, all these students will receive their HBSE 10th Class Result 2022 in the form of a digital scorecard. The declaration of Haryana 10th Result 2022 comes as a major relief for the students, as they have been waiting for it for months and will be able to check it today evening.

How to check HBSE Class 10 Result 2022 online?

Keeping in mind the quick and easy availability of HBSE 10th Result 2022, the Haryana board will declare the class 10 results online on its official website. Students who have appeared for the Secondary Exam 2022 will be able to check their results online easily by visiting bseh.org.in. After logging onto the website, students will have to click on the Secondary Result 2022 link available on the home page. After clicking on it, students will be taken to another page with input fields. On the next page, students will have to select their category type i.e. Regular / Private and thereafter they will be required to enter their exam roll number, date of birth and security captcha code displayed on the screen. After submitting these details on the website, HBSE 10th Results 2022 will be made available to the students online.

