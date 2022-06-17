    Live

    HBSE 10th Result 2022 (Out) Live: Haryana Board Class 10th Result Link Active @bseh.org.in

    Published on: Fri 17 Jun 2022 04:57 PM IST

    HBSE 10th Result 2022

    HIGHLIGHTS

    Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 DECLAREDHaryana Board 10th Result Link to be active at 4pm at bseh.org.inKnow How to check Haryana Board 10th Result 2022

    HBSE 10th Result 2022, Haryana Board Class 10th Result Live Updates: The Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 was declared in a press conference by BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh after 3pm on June 17, 2022. The Haryana Class 10 Result 2022 Link is ACTIVE NOW. Check HBSE 10th Result 2022 at result.bsehexam2017.in. The pass percentage of private schools is more than the pass percentage of government schools. A total of 88.21 percent of private school students have passed. Sonipat district has outperformed among all the districts in Haryana Board 10th result 2022. The BSEH Chairman had stated in a video earlier today that students will be given the chance to appear for compartment exams three times. A total of 3.25 lakh students are awaiting the HBSE Haryana 10th Exam 2022. The students will be able to check their Haryana Class 10 Result 2022 on HBSE's official website- bseh.org.in. The Haryana Board 10th Result Link will be activated at 5 pm. The students need their roll number and date of birth to check their Haryana Board 10th Result.

    Haryana Board 10th Result- Direct Link (LIVE NOW)

    Follow the live blog for all the latest updates regarding HBSE Haryana 10th Result 2022.

    LIVE UPDATES

    • 17 Jun 05:13 PM

      HBSE 10th Result 2022: Official Result Link Crashes

      HBSE 10th Result 2022 official website- bseh.org.in has crashed. Keep refreshing the website to check Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2022.  

      Haryana Board 10th Result Crashes 

    • 17 Jun 05:06 PM

      HBSE 10th Result 2022 Declared: Check Minimum Passing Marks

      HBSE 10th Result 2022 Link is active now at bseh.org.in. Know Passing Marks and Grading System for Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2022 here. 
       
       
       

    • 17 Jun 05:03 PM

      HBSE 10th Result 2022: Check Full Topper's List

      HBSE 10th Result 2022 has been declared and toppers list has been released. Check full topper's list here.   

      READ- HBSE 10 Toppers List 2022: Asima Tops with 499 Marks, Check Names and Scores Here

    • 17 Jun 04:43 PM

      HBSE 10th Result 2022: Login Credentials

      The regular students need the following credentials to check their Haryana HBSE 10th Result 2022 -

      Roll Number

      Date of Birth

      The private students need the following credentials to check their HBSE Haryana 10th Result 2022 -

      Roll Number

      Date of Birth

      Mother's Name

      Father's Name

    • 17 Jun 04:41 PM

      Haryana HBSE 10th Result 2022 Link: How to check Haryana Board Class 10 Result?

      Haryana HBSE 10th Result 2022 can be checked following the below steps-

      -Visit bseh.org.in

      -Click on Secondary Results March 2022

      -Select Exam Type

      -Enter the Required Details

      -Enter Captcha Code to view Result

    • 17 Jun 04:38 PM

      HBSE 10th Result 2022: DIRECT Link live at bseh.org.in

      HBSE Haryana Class 10 Result 2022 Link is now active on the main Haryana Board Result website- bseh.org.in.

    • 17 Jun 04:34 PM

      HBSE 10th Result 2022 Declared: List of Websites (Link Live Now)

      Check Haryana Class 10th Result 2022 on the following websites-

      -bseh.org.in

      -result.bsehexam2017.in

    • 17 Jun 04:30 PM

      HBSE 10th Result 2022 Declared: How to check via SMS?

      HBSE 10th Result 2022 can be checked through SMS as well.

      Check Haryana Class 10 Result 2022-

      -Type 'Result HB10' followed by their roll number

      -Send it to 56263

    • 17 Jun 04:26 PM

      Haryana HBSE 10th Result 2022: RESULT DIRECT LINK LIVE

      The HBSE Haryana 10th Result 2022 has been declared and the direct result link is now LIVE. 

    • 17 Jun 04:13 PM

      HBSE 10th Result 2022: Check Toppers List

      Asima from Bhiwani has topped Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 with 499 marks, Sunena, Manju and Kushi have obtained second rank with 497 marks each. 

      Rank

      Name

      Marks

      Rank 1

      Asima

      499 marks

      Rank 2

      Sunena

      497 marks

      Manju

      497 marks

      Kushi

      497 marks

      Rank 3

      Suhani

      496 marks

      Reena

      496 marks

      Luv Kush

      496 marks

      Himanshi

      		  496 marks

      Himani

      		  496 marks

    • 17 Jun 04:05 PM

      HBSE 10th Result 2022: This is how Haryana Class 10 Result 2022 Scorecard looks

      HBSE 10th Result 2022 Scorecard 

    • 17 Jun 04:00 PM

      HBSE 10th Result 2022: How to check Haryana Class 10 Result 2022?

      -Visit result.bsehexam2017.in

      -Select Regular or Private

      -For Regular students- Enter Roll number, DOB and Captcha Code to view Result

      -For Private students- Enter Roll number, DOB, Mother's Name, Father's name and Captcha code to view result 

      (All these details are given on the admit card)

    • 17 Jun 03:54 PM

      HBSE 10th Result 2022: Check Haryana Class 10 Result 2022 NOW

      HBSE 10th Result 2022 Direct link 

    • 17 Jun 03:52 PM

      HBSE 10th Result 2022: LINK ACTIVE NOW

      The Haryana Class 10 Result 2022 Link is available now. Check Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 at this link-

      result.bsehexam2017.in

    • 17 Jun 03:44 PM

      HBSE 10th Result 2022: Private School Pass Percentage Higher than Govt. Schools

      The pass percentage of private schools is higher than that of the government schools in HBSE 10th Result 2022.

      Pass percentage of Private Schools-  88.21%

      Pass percentage of government schools: 63.54%

    • 17 Jun 03:39 PM

      HBSE 10th Result 2022 Declared: Asima tops Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2022

      Asima from Bhiwani has topped the HBSE Class 10th Board exams 2022 with a total score of 499 marks. 
       
       

    • 17 Jun 03:38 PM

      HBSE 10th Result 2022 Declared: Girls perform better than boys

      Girl students have performed better than boys by 5.07 percent in HBSE 10th Result 2022. The total pass percentage of girls is 76.26 per cent.

    • 17 Jun 03:31 PM

      HBSE Haryana Board 10 result 2022: Pass Percentage

      Following is the pass percentage of Haryana Board 10th Result 2022-

      Pass percentage of Regular students -73.18%
      Pass percentage of Private students - 92.96%

    • 17 Jun 03:29 PM

      Haryana Board Result 2022 Class 10: Press Meet Begins

      Haryana 10th Result 2022 Press Meet 

    • 17 Jun 03:23 PM

      Haryana Class 10 Result 2022: Haryana Board 10th Result Link to be active at 4 PM

      Haryana Board 10th Result Link will be activated at 4 pm today. All students can check their HBSE Haryana 10th Result 2022 using their roll number and date of birth given on their admit card. 

    • 17 Jun 03:18 PM

      HBSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE: Watch LIVE Press Conference

    • 17 Jun 03:17 PM

      Haryana Class 10 Result 2022: This is how Haryana Class 10 marksheet will look like

      Students can download their Haryana Class 10 Result 2022 marksheet once the HBSE 10th Result 2022 is declared. The Haryana Class 10 Result 2022 Link will be activated at 5 pm. 

      View sample marksheet of Haryana Class Result 2022 below

      Haryana Class 10th Result 2022 Marksheet 

    • 17 Jun 03:11 PM

      Haryana Board 10th Result 2022: Date and Time Confirmed

      Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 will be declared shortly and Haryana Board 10th Result Link will be activated at 5pm today. Haryana Board 10th Result Link to be available at bseh.org.in

      READ ALSO: Haryana Board Class 10 Results today at 5 PM at bseh.org.in

    • 17 Jun 03:04 PM

      Haryana Board 10th Result 2022: Press Conference in few minutes

      BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh will be addressing a press conference at 3 pm. He wished all the Haryana Class 10 students his best wishes in a video message earlier today. The BSEH Chairman informed that the students who get compartment will be given three chances this year itself in July, September and March.

    • 17 Jun 02:57 PM

      HBSE 10th Result 2022: Know Where to check Haryana Board 10th Results 2022?

      Haryana Board will declare the HBSE Class 10th Results 2022 today on their official website- bseh.org.in.

      READ ALSO: HBSE 10th Result 2022: Know when, where and how to check Haryana 10th Result 2022 

    • 17 Jun 02:37 PM

      Haryana Board 10th Result 2022: Login Credentials

      The regular students require just their roll number and date of birth, which is given on their admit cards, to check the Haryana Board 10th Result 2022.

      Private students need to have their roll number, date of birth, father's name and mother's name to check their HBSE Haryana Class 10th Result 2022

    • 17 Jun 02:19 PM

      Haryana Board 10th Result 2022: How to check HBSE 10th Result 2022?

      Follow below steps to check HBSE 10th Result 2022-

      -Visit official website bseh.org.in.

      -Click on 'Secondary Results -2022' link

      -Select Exam Type- Regular or Private

      -Regular students have to enter Roll Number, Date of Birth and Captcha to view their result

      -Private students have to enter Name, Mother Name, Father Name, Date of Birth and Captcha to view their result

    • 17 Jun 01:55 PM

      Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2022: Link to be activated at 5pm

      Haryana Board 10th Result Link to be activated at 5pm today, as per BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh. 

      Watch video below

    • 17 Jun 01:51 PM

      Haryana Board 10th Result 2022: Press Conference at 3PM

      A press conference will be held by BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh to declare the HBSE 10th Result 2022 at 3 PM today. The Haryana Board 10th Result Link will be available at 5 pm.

    • 17 Jun 01:49 PM

      Haryana Board 10th Result 2022: List of websites to check HBSE 10th Result 2022

      Students can check HBSE 10th Result 2022 on the official websites of the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH)-

      -bseh.org.in

      -results.bseh.org.in

    • 17 Jun 01:37 PM

      Haryana Board 10th Result 2022: Grading System

      Marks Percentage

      Grade

      Grade Points

      Grade Remarks

      90% to 100%

      A+

      9

      Outstanding

      80% to 89%

      A

      8

      Excellent

      70% to 79%

      B+

      7

      Very Good

      60% to 69%

      B

      6

      Good

      50% to 59%

      C+

      5

      Above Average

      40% to 49%

      C

      4

      Average

      30% to 39%

      D+

      3

      Marginal

      20% to 29%

      D

      2

      Need Improvement

      Below 20%

      E

      1

      Need Improvement

    • 17 Jun 01:07 PM

      Haryana Board 10th Result Link: How to get Haryana 10th Result 2022 Marksheet?

      Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 will be declared at 3 pm today at HBSE official website-bseh.org.in. Watch the video below to know how to get the HBSE Board 10th Result Marksheet.

    • 17 Jun 12:55 PM

      Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 was declared on June 15

      Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 for Arts, Science and Commerce was released on June 15, 2022. The result was released in online mode on bseh.org.in after a press conference by BSEH Haryana Chairman Jagbir Singh.

      HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2022: Direct link

    • 17 Jun 12:53 PM

      Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2022 Date and Time

      HBSE 10th Result 2022 DATE: June 17th

      Haryana Class 10th Result Time: 3pm

      Haryana Board 10th Result Link - TO BE LIVE AT 5PM

    • 17 Jun 12:38 PM

      Haryana Board 10th Result Link at bseh.org.in

      The students can check their Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 on the official HBSE website- bseh.org.in. The students need their roll number to check their Haryana Class 12 result 2022.

      Haryana Class 10th Result Link 

    • 17 Jun 12:37 PM

      Haryana Class 10 Result 2022: Required Login Credentials

      The students need the following credentials to check their Haryana Class 10 Result 2022-

      Roll Number

      Date of Birth

      (Both these details are given on the admit card)

    • 17 Jun 12:34 PM

      Haryana Board 10th Result Link to be active at 5pm?

      Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 Date and Time has been announced. The HBSE 10th Result 2022 will be declared at 3 PM today on June 17th. As per reports, The HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result link will be made active at around 5 pm.

    • 17 Jun 12:22 PM

      Haryana Board 10th Result 2022: 3.25 Lakh students awaiting Haryana Class 10 Result 2022

      A total of 3.25 lakh students had appeared in the HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 exams. They have been waiting eagerly for the HBSE 10th Result 2022. The Haryana Board 12th result 2022 was released on June 15. A total of 87.08 percent of students had passed the Haryana Class 12 exam.

    • 17 Jun 12:22 PM

      HBSE 10th Result 2022: Haryana Class 10 Result 2022 TODAY AT 3PM

      The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will announce the Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 at 3 pm today. The announcement was made by BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh himself.

