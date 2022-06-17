HBSE 10th Result 2022 (Out) Live: Haryana Board Class 10th Result Link Active @bseh.org.in

HBSE 10th Result 2022, Haryana Board Class 10th Result Live Updates: The Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 was declared in a press conference by BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh after 3pm on June 17, 2022. The Haryana Class 10 Result 2022 Link is ACTIVE NOW. Check HBSE 10th Result 2022 at result.bsehexam2017.in. The pass percentage of private schools is more than the pass percentage of government schools. A total of 88.21 percent of private school students have passed. Sonipat district has outperformed among all the districts in Haryana Board 10th result 2022. The BSEH Chairman had stated in a video earlier today that students will be given the chance to appear for compartment exams three times. A total of 3.25 lakh students are awaiting the HBSE Haryana 10th Exam 2022. The students will be able to check their Haryana Class 10 Result 2022 on HBSE's official website- bseh.org.in. The Haryana Board 10th Result Link will be activated at 5 pm. The students need their roll number and date of birth to check their Haryana Board 10th Result.
Haryana Board 10th Result- Direct Link (LIVE NOW)
Follow the live blog for all the latest updates regarding HBSE Haryana 10th Result 2022.
17 Jun 05:13 PMHBSE 10th Result 2022: Official Result Link Crashes
HBSE 10th Result 2022 official website- bseh.org.in has crashed. Keep refreshing the website to check Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2022.
17 Jun 05:06 PMHBSE 10th Result 2022 Declared: Check Minimum Passing Marks
17 Jun 05:03 PMHBSE 10th Result 2022: Check Full Topper's List
HBSE 10th Result 2022 has been declared and toppers list has been released. Check full topper's list here.
17 Jun 04:43 PMHBSE 10th Result 2022: Login Credentials
The regular students need the following credentials to check their Haryana HBSE 10th Result 2022 -
Roll Number
Date of Birth
The private students need the following credentials to check their HBSE Haryana 10th Result 2022 -
Roll Number
Date of Birth
Mother's Name
Father's Name
17 Jun 04:41 PMHaryana HBSE 10th Result 2022 Link: How to check Haryana Board Class 10 Result?
Haryana HBSE 10th Result 2022 can be checked following the below steps-
-Visit bseh.org.in
-Click on Secondary Results March 2022
-Select Exam Type
-Enter the Required Details
-Enter Captcha Code to view Result
17 Jun 04:38 PMHBSE 10th Result 2022: DIRECT Link live at bseh.org.in
HBSE Haryana Class 10 Result 2022 Link is now active on the main Haryana Board Result website- bseh.org.in.
17 Jun 04:34 PMHBSE 10th Result 2022 Declared: List of Websites (Link Live Now)
Check Haryana Class 10th Result 2022 on the following websites-
17 Jun 04:30 PMHBSE 10th Result 2022 Declared: How to check via SMS?
HBSE 10th Result 2022 can be checked through SMS as well.
Check Haryana Class 10 Result 2022-
-Type 'Result HB10' followed by their roll number
-Send it to 56263
17 Jun 04:26 PMHaryana HBSE 10th Result 2022: RESULT DIRECT LINK LIVE
The HBSE Haryana 10th Result 2022 has been declared and the direct result link is now LIVE.
17 Jun 04:13 PMHBSE 10th Result 2022: Check Toppers List
Asima from Bhiwani has topped Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 with 499 marks, Sunena, Manju and Kushi have obtained second rank with 497 marks each.
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Marks
|
Rank 1
|
Asima
|
499 marks
|
Rank 2
|
Sunena
|
497 marks
|
Manju
|
497 marks
|
Kushi
|
497 marks
|
Rank 3
|
Suhani
|
496 marks
|
Reena
|
496 marks
|
Luv Kush
|
496 marks
|
Himanshi
|496 marks
|
Himani
|496 marks
17 Jun 04:05 PMHBSE 10th Result 2022: This is how Haryana Class 10 Result 2022 Scorecard looks
17 Jun 04:00 PMHBSE 10th Result 2022: How to check Haryana Class 10 Result 2022?
-Visit result.bsehexam2017.in
-Select Regular or Private
-For Regular students- Enter Roll number, DOB and Captcha Code to view Result
-For Private students- Enter Roll number, DOB, Mother's Name, Father's name and Captcha code to view result
(All these details are given on the admit card)
17 Jun 03:54 PMHBSE 10th Result 2022: Check Haryana Class 10 Result 2022 NOW
17 Jun 03:52 PMHBSE 10th Result 2022: LINK ACTIVE NOW
The Haryana Class 10 Result 2022 Link is available now. Check Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 at this link-
17 Jun 03:44 PMHBSE 10th Result 2022: Private School Pass Percentage Higher than Govt. Schools
The pass percentage of private schools is higher than that of the government schools in HBSE 10th Result 2022.
Pass percentage of Private Schools- 88.21%
Pass percentage of government schools: 63.54%
17 Jun 03:39 PMHBSE 10th Result 2022 Declared: Asima tops Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2022
17 Jun 03:38 PMHBSE 10th Result 2022 Declared: Girls perform better than boys
Girl students have performed better than boys by 5.07 percent in HBSE 10th Result 2022. The total pass percentage of girls is 76.26 per cent.
17 Jun 03:31 PMHBSE Haryana Board 10 result 2022: Pass Percentage
Following is the pass percentage of Haryana Board 10th Result 2022-
Pass percentage of Regular students -73.18%
Pass percentage of Private students - 92.96%
17 Jun 03:29 PMHaryana Board Result 2022 Class 10: Press Meet Begins
17 Jun 03:23 PMHaryana Class 10 Result 2022: Haryana Board 10th Result Link to be active at 4 PM
Haryana Board 10th Result Link will be activated at 4 pm today. All students can check their HBSE Haryana 10th Result 2022 using their roll number and date of birth given on their admit card.
17 Jun 03:18 PMHBSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE: Watch LIVE Press Conference
17 Jun 03:17 PMHaryana Class 10 Result 2022: This is how Haryana Class 10 marksheet will look like
Students can download their Haryana Class 10 Result 2022 marksheet once the HBSE 10th Result 2022 is declared. The Haryana Class 10 Result 2022 Link will be activated at 5 pm.
View sample marksheet of Haryana Class Result 2022 below
17 Jun 03:11 PMHaryana Board 10th Result 2022: Date and Time Confirmed
Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 will be declared shortly and Haryana Board 10th Result Link will be activated at 5pm today. Haryana Board 10th Result Link to be available at bseh.org.in
17 Jun 03:04 PMHaryana Board 10th Result 2022: Press Conference in few minutes
BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh will be addressing a press conference at 3 pm. He wished all the Haryana Class 10 students his best wishes in a video message earlier today. The BSEH Chairman informed that the students who get compartment will be given three chances this year itself in July, September and March.
17 Jun 02:57 PMHBSE 10th Result 2022: Know Where to check Haryana Board 10th Results 2022?
Haryana Board will declare the HBSE Class 10th Results 2022 today on their official website- bseh.org.in.
17 Jun 02:37 PMHaryana Board 10th Result 2022: Login Credentials
The regular students require just their roll number and date of birth, which is given on their admit cards, to check the Haryana Board 10th Result 2022.
Private students need to have their roll number, date of birth, father's name and mother's name to check their HBSE Haryana Class 10th Result 2022
17 Jun 02:19 PMHaryana Board 10th Result 2022: How to check HBSE 10th Result 2022?
Follow below steps to check HBSE 10th Result 2022-
-Visit official website bseh.org.in.
-Click on 'Secondary Results -2022' link
-Select Exam Type- Regular or Private
-Regular students have to enter Roll Number, Date of Birth and Captcha to view their result
-Private students have to enter Name, Mother Name, Father Name, Date of Birth and Captcha to view their result
17 Jun 01:55 PMHaryana Board Class 10th Result 2022: Link to be activated at 5pm
Haryana Board 10th Result Link to be activated at 5pm today, as per BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh.
Watch video below
17 Jun 01:51 PMHaryana Board 10th Result 2022: Press Conference at 3PM
A press conference will be held by BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh to declare the HBSE 10th Result 2022 at 3 PM today. The Haryana Board 10th Result Link will be available at 5 pm.
17 Jun 01:49 PMHaryana Board 10th Result 2022: List of websites to check HBSE 10th Result 2022
Students can check HBSE 10th Result 2022 on the official websites of the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH)-
-bseh.org.in
-results.bseh.org.in
17 Jun 01:37 PMHaryana Board 10th Result 2022: Grading System
|
Marks Percentage
|
Grade
|
Grade Points
|
Grade Remarks
|
90% to 100%
|
A+
|
9
|
Outstanding
|
80% to 89%
|
A
|
8
|
Excellent
|
70% to 79%
|
B+
|
7
|
Very Good
|
60% to 69%
|
B
|
6
|
Good
|
50% to 59%
|
C+
|
5
|
Above Average
|
40% to 49%
|
C
|
4
|
Average
|
30% to 39%
|
D+
|
3
|
Marginal
|
20% to 29%
|
D
|
2
|
Need Improvement
|
Below 20%
|
E
|
1
|
Need Improvement
17 Jun 01:07 PMHaryana Board 10th Result Link: How to get Haryana 10th Result 2022 Marksheet?
Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 will be declared at 3 pm today at HBSE official website-bseh.org.in. Watch the video below to know how to get the HBSE Board 10th Result Marksheet.
17 Jun 12:55 PMHaryana Board 12th Result 2022 was declared on June 15
Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 for Arts, Science and Commerce was released on June 15, 2022. The result was released in online mode on bseh.org.in after a press conference by BSEH Haryana Chairman Jagbir Singh.
17 Jun 12:53 PMHaryana Board Class 10th Result 2022 Date and Time
HBSE 10th Result 2022 DATE: June 17th
Haryana Class 10th Result Time: 3pm
Haryana Board 10th Result Link - TO BE LIVE AT 5PM
17 Jun 12:38 PMHaryana Board 10th Result Link at bseh.org.in
The students can check their Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 on the official HBSE website- bseh.org.in. The students need their roll number to check their Haryana Class 12 result 2022.
17 Jun 12:37 PMHaryana Class 10 Result 2022: Required Login Credentials
The students need the following credentials to check their Haryana Class 10 Result 2022-
Roll Number
Date of Birth
(Both these details are given on the admit card)
17 Jun 12:34 PMHaryana Board 10th Result Link to be active at 5pm?
Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 Date and Time has been announced. The HBSE 10th Result 2022 will be declared at 3 PM today on June 17th. As per reports, The HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result link will be made active at around 5 pm.
17 Jun 12:22 PMHaryana Board 10th Result 2022: 3.25 Lakh students awaiting Haryana Class 10 Result 2022
A total of 3.25 lakh students had appeared in the HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 exams. They have been waiting eagerly for the HBSE 10th Result 2022. The Haryana Board 12th result 2022 was released on June 15. A total of 87.08 percent of students had passed the Haryana Class 12 exam.
17 Jun 12:22 PMHBSE 10th Result 2022: Haryana Class 10 Result 2022 TODAY AT 3PM
The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will announce the Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 at 3 pm today. The announcement was made by BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh himself.