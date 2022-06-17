Haryana Board 10th Result 202 (Link Activated): Know When, Where and How to check HBSE Class 10 Results 2022 at bseh.org.in

Haryana board 10th Result 2022 Today: HBSE 10th Results 2022 available online

Haryana Board class 10th results 2022 have officially been declared on the website of the board. Students who have appeared for the exams can now check their HBSE 10th results 2022 through the link which is now available on the official website. Students can check the HBSE 10th Results 2022 through the direct link provided here.

HBSE 10th Result 2022 Live - Direct Link

Haryana Board 10th Scorecard will include the details of the students including the name and roll number, Enrolment number, Father's Name, Mother's Name, Date of Birth, Subject details, marks secured, ect. Students can refer to the sample scorecard provided here.

Updated as on Jjune 17, 2022 @ 4:07 PM

HBSE 10th Results 2022: Link LIVE

HBSE 10th Result link is now live on the official website. Candidates who have been waiting for the HBSE 10th Results 2022 can now visit the official website of HBSE to check the results.

Updated as on June 17, 2022 @ 3:54 PM

HBSE 10th Results 2022 - Pass Percentage - Schools

HBSE 10th Results 2022 have been announced by the board officials. The link for students to check the HBSE 10th Results 2022 will be made live on the official website by 4 PM. Candidates will be provided with a direct link on this page to check the HBSE 10th Results 2022.

Pass percentage of government schools: 63.54%

Pass percentage of Private schools: 88.21%

Updated as on June 17, 2022 @ 3:49 PM

HBSE 10th Results 2022 - List of Toppers

According to the information given by officials, Haryana board topper is Asima from Bhiwani with 499 marks. Check complete list of toppers here

Rank Name Marks Rank 1 Asima 499 marks Rank 2 Sunena 497 marks Manju 497 marks Kushi 497 marks Rank 3 Suhani 496 marks Reena 496 marks Luv Kush 496 marks Himanshi 496 marks Himani 496 marks

Updated as on June 17, 2022 @ 3:43 PM

Link to be made live at 4 PM

As per the announcement made by the officials, the HBSE 10th Result link will be made live at 4 PM on the official website. Approximately 3.25 lakh students appeared for the Students will be able to check the HBSE 10th Results 2022 by entering the Registration number in the link provided. As per board officials, girls have outshined boys.

Updated as on June 17, 2022 @ 3:34 PM

Pass percentage and Statistics

HBSE 10th Results 2022 have been announced by Board chairman. As per the information provided, the board has recorded a pass percentage of 73.18% overall for regular students and 92.96% for Private students.

Updated as on June 17, 2022 @ 3:30 PM

Press Conference Commerce

Haryana Board officials have commenced the PRess conference for the announcement of the class 10 HBSE Results 2022. The HBSE chairman Jagbir Singh is heading the press conference announcing the class 10 results 2022. The board chairman will be announcing the complete statistics and performance of the students in the exams.

Updated as on June 17, 2022 @ 3:24 PM

How to check HBSE 10th Results 2022

HBSE 10th Results 2022 will be announced by the officials on the board website. To check the HBSE 10th results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the Class 10 registration number in the result link provided. Students will also be able to check the results through the link which will be made available here.

Updated as on June 17, 2022 @ 3:17 PM

With the release of the HBSE 10th Results, students have been asked by officials to complete the admission process for class 11 as soon as possible. Students placed in the compartment exams will be given 3 chances to attempt and clear the exams in July, September and March respectively. Students who were unable to appear for the compartment exams and those who have failed in more than 1 subjects can apply for the exams in March 2023.

Updated as on June 17, 2022 @ 3:11 PM

Haryana Board 10th Results 2022 will be declared on the official website of BSEH Haryana today - June 17, 2022. According to the information provided by board officials, the board will be announcing the HBSE 10th Results 2022 in an official press conference.

Updated as on June 17, 2022 @ 3:08 PM

17th June will be the D-day for nearly 3.2 lakh students of Haryana Board who have been waiting for the HBSE 10th Result 2022. As per the latest update coming from Haryana Class 10 Result 2022 will be declared today afternoon at 3 PM in a press meet. According to a statement issued by BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh, the HBSE 10th Class Result 2022 will be declared by the board officially in a press to be held at BSEH Bhiwani office. Following this, the board will make the BSEH Class 10 Results available to the students online at 5 PM. To check Haryana Class 10 Result 2022 scorecard, students need to log onto the exam portal - bseh.org.in and enter their exam roll number and date of brith. Along with checking HBSE Class 10 Results online, students will also be able to download their scorecard from the website at 5 PM.

Where to check BSEH Haryana Class 10 Result 2022

The Haryana Board class 10 results 2022 will be available on the website - bseh.org.in. Students must also note that a direct link to check the Haryana Board class 10 results will be available on this page. The link will be activated as soon as the results are made available on the official website. In order to check the results students are required to first enter the hall ticket number in the result link.

Check Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

How to check Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 online?

With nearly 3 lakh students waiting for the Haryana Board 10th Result 2022, the BSEH has made special arrangements to make the result available to students online via the official website. To check HBSE Class 10 Results 2022 online, students need to visit the official website and enter their exam roll number and date of birth. Along with this, students will need to enter the security captcha mentioned on the website to be able to check HBSE Class 10 Result 2022. Upon entry of these details, students will be displayed on the screen in the form of a digital scorecard. This HBSE 10th Result 2022 scorecard can be saved and downloaded on your device as a PDF for future reference.

Where to get HBSE 10th Result 2022 Original Marksheet?

Haryana Board Class 10 Results 2022 will be available online only. Students must make sure that they download the mark sheets for further admission procedures. The original marksheets of Haryana board class 12 results 2022 will be provided by the board shortly after the results are declared. Students are required to collect their class 10 Haryana board original marksheets from the respective schools.

