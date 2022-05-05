Hijab Row in UP: Ghaziabad College allegedly denies entry to Students Wearing Hijabs, Get Details Here

Hijab Row in UP: Even as the politics around the Karnataka Hijab Controversy continues; a similar incident has also been reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. According to media reports, a college based in Modinagar in Ghaziabad District allegedly denied permission to some college students for wearing hijabs or head scarfs. The incident came to light when a video in which college girls were seen protesting against the College Administration went viral on social media. Following the incident, the college administration has denied these allegations saying that no such action was taken against the female students.

Students Allege Discrimination on Basis of Religion, Clothes

As per media reports, students group has alleged that the college administration discriminated against them due to their religion and religious attire. According to local media agencies, the Ginni Devi College in Modinagar, Ghaziabad had organized a tablet distribution event on its campus where students. However, students said that some of them were not given tablets and were even denied entry into the event function on campus because of their attire. Following this, students came out of the college premises and started protesting against the action of College administration.

College Administration Denies Allegations

Even as students protest against the college administration intensifies, the Modi Nagar’s Ginni Devi College Administration has issued a statement denying any such allegations. Giving clarification on the matter, the college administration said that as per the event schedule, 69 tablets were to be distributed among college students on Wednesday. However, when the event started some of the students were not in their proper uniform and therefore they were not given the tablets. The administration also added that students were asked to follow the dress code which irked them but as per rules, they are expected to wear uniform inside the campus.

Clearing the air around the protests held by the students outside, the college administration said that “what they are doing outside the premises, is not our concern.” Local media agencies reported that following the incident, Ghaziabad police immediately took the necessary action and the students were pacified and sent back home.

