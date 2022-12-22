Himachal Govt. Senior School in Saloh To Upgrade as 1st Smart School

Himachal Pradesh Smart School: As per Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Government Senior Secondary School located at Saloh in Una district's Haroli assembly segment will be developed into Himachal Pradesh's first smart school. The technological advancement of the school will open various facilities for students that will lead to the overall development of students.

According to him, the school will possess smart classrooms, an e-library, and several other facilities. Apart from this, sports facilities will also be developed in the school to enable the organisation of state-level competitions in the near future. The government will recommence the Sur-Tarang programme to bring hidden talents to light by providing them a platform, said Agnihotri while addressing the school gathering.

Infrastructure Development and Welfare in Haroli

Continuing the speech, he promised to restart the Haroli Festival. Not only this, development, welfare, and service of the poor are the main priorities of the Himachal government. The govt. will put major emphasis on the development of infrastructure and basic facilities in all educational institutions of Haroli assembly.

Moreover, new bus services will begin in various regions of the segment for the sake of school-goers and long-distance inter-state routes will also be started from Haroli. Also, a skill development centre that was built at a cost of Rs 26 crore would also be made operational.

Previously, Agnihotri inspected a new building of the Government Degree College - Khad. After inspection, he announced that classes would begin in the college on January 1. For this very purpose, he asked the Electricity Board and Public Works Department (Electrical Wing) officials to complete the remaining electric work as soon as possible.

World-Class Infrastructure at Chinnamastika Dham Chintpurni

Further, he addressed a meeting at Chintpurni Temple Trust in Una's Ghaluwal. In the meeting, he promised to develop a world-class infrastructure for better facilitation of the devotees at Chinnamastika Dham Chintpurni. The escalators and ropeways will be built and the Bharwayi-Chintpurni Road will also be improved.

Una Deputy Commissioner and Chintpurni Temple Trust Chair Raghav Sharma informed Agnihotri that work is in progress on 14 projects of the trust at an estimated cost of Rs 39 crore.

Also Read: AP CM Distributed More Than 5 Lakhs Tablets in Govt Schools, Check Details Here