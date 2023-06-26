HP BOSE 10th, 12th Board Exam: Govt Discontinues Two Term Assessment System, Check Details Here

HP BOSE 10th, 12th Board Exam: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has approved the re-establishment of the annual assessment system for students of classes 10 and 12, the CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu approved this on Sunday, June 25, 2023, the reports said.

This system will enable the class 10 and 12 students in schools to appear for their annual exams once in a year. Earlier, the board examinations were conducted twice during a single academic year. As per reports, the Chief Minister said that the term system was not beneficial for the students as they were getting less time to revise the syllabus as they were appearing for two exams.

The examination and evaluation processes required a significant amount of time to be completed, which in turn imposed a financial burden on the students. They were obligated to pay the examination fees twice, he also added.

Annual Assessment System for class 10th and 12th students

Several states including Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, as well as the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) board follows the annual assessment system. Considering all these factors, the decision was made to discontinue the term system and restore the annual system in Himachal Pradesh, the reports said.

Himachal Pradesh has a diverse geography and it experiences variations in teaching days due to different holiday patterns that depend on the weather conditions in its various regions, according to the statement. Moreover, the state government is actively working on improving the system across various domains to provide accessible and high-quality education to the students, he added.

Also Read: Rajasthan University Admission Registration 2023 Ends Today, Apply for Uniraj UG, PG programmes at uniraj.ac.in