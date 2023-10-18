HP NEET PG 2023 Seat Allotment List Released, Download Final PDF for MD, MS, DNB Stray Round Here

HP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Shimla has released the final seat allocation list for HP NEET PG admission for counselling stray vacancy round. Candidates can download the HP MD/MS/DNB stray round allotment list pdf online. They can download their allotment letters by logging into their account at amruhp.ac.in.

All the candidates who have been allotted seats can report to the concerned institute from today: October 18, 2023, along with their original and one set of photocopies of documents. Through HP NEET PG counselling, admission will be held for MD, MS, DNB, and MDS programmes under the 85% State Quota seats.

How to download HP NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2023?

The final seat allocation has been released in the form of pdf. They can go through the steps given below to download and check their status:

Step 1: Go to the official website: amruhp.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the latest notifications section

Step 3: Click on the respective seat allotment pdf

Step 4: The HP NEET PG final allocation pdf will appear on the screen

Step 5: Find the name or roll number in the HP NEET seat allotment list

Step 6: Download and save it for future references

What details will be mentioned on the HP NEET PG Seat Allotment 2023?

The allocation list pdf will include the following information. Check below the details mentioned on it:

Overall merit rank

Application number

Student’s name

Admission type

Allotted category

Allotted college

Important Documents for HP NEET PG 2023 Verification

The following list of documents is needed at the time of HP NEET PG medical admission:

NEET PG Admit Card

NEET PG Score/Rank Card

MBBS/BDS Mark Sheet

MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate

Internship completion certificate

Proof of Date of Birth

Valid Identity Proof (Aadhar/PAN/DL/Passport)

Domicile Certificate (HP Students)

