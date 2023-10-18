HP NEET PG 2023 Seat Allotment List Released, Download Final PDF for MD, MS, DNB Stray Round Here

  1. Home
HP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The DMER Shimla has released the final seat allotment result for the stray vacancy for Himachal Pradesh NEET PG counselling today. Candidates can download the MD, MS, DNB seat allotment pdf online at amruhp.ac.in. Know how to download here

Updated: Oct 18, 2023 13:35 IST
HP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Shimla has released the final seat allocation list for HP NEET PG admission for counselling stray vacancy round. Candidates can download the HP MD/MS/DNB stray round allotment list pdf online. They can download their allotment letters by logging into their account at amruhp.ac.in. 

All the candidates who have been allotted seats can report to the concerned institute from today: October 18, 2023, along with their original and one set of photocopies of documents. Through HP NEET PG counselling, admission will be held for MD, MS, DNB, and MDS programmes under the 85% State Quota seats.

HP NEET PG Final Allocation Result 2023 for Stray Vacancy PDF - Direct Link (Available Now) 

How to download HP NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2023?

The final seat allocation has been released in the form of pdf. They can go through the steps given below to download and check their status:

Step 1: Go to the official website: amruhp.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the latest notifications section

Step 3: Click on the respective seat allotment pdf

Step 4: The HP NEET PG final allocation pdf will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Find the name or roll number in the HP NEET seat allotment list 

Step 6: Download and save it for future references 

What details will be mentioned on the HP NEET PG Seat Allotment 2023? 

The allocation list pdf will include the following information. Check below the details mentioned on it:  

  • Overall merit rank
  • Application number 
  • Student’s name 
  • Admission type
  • Allotted category 
  • Allotted college 

Important Documents for HP NEET PG 2023 Verification

The following list of documents is needed at the time of HP NEET PG medical admission:

  • NEET PG Admit Card
  • NEET PG Score/Rank Card
  • MBBS/BDS Mark Sheet
  • MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate
  • Internship completion certificate
  • Proof of Date of Birth 
  • Valid Identity Proof (Aadhar/PAN/DL/Passport)
  • Domicile Certificate (HP Students) 

