MP NEET PG CLC Round Merit List 2023 To Release Tomorrow, Download College and Subject-Wise PDF Here

MP NEET PG CLC Round Counselling 2023: The Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh will release the merit list for college-level counselling (CLC) tomorrow on October 19, 2023. Candidates can download the MP NEET PG CLC round merit list 2023 pdf online at the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in. Along with this, candidates are required to fill their choices against the stray vacancies tomorrow.

The official notice states, “the college and subject-wise merit list of applicants (real-time merit on DME Portal) 10 times the number of vacancies in shall be available.” As per the schedule, the MP NEET PG admission based on the CLC round will be held on October 20, 2023 from 3 to 7 PM.

MP NEET CLC Round Merit List 2023 Date

Candidates who have yet not secured admission can participate in the MP NEET CLC round held for stray vacancies. They check the table to know the dates below:

Events Dates Release of remaining vacancies and list of eligible candidates for filling of stray vacancies October 18, 2023 (Today) Choice filling by eligible candidates October 19, 2023 College and subject wise merit list of applicants (real-time merit on DME portal) 10 times the number of vacancies October 19, 2023 Online attendance at institutes by the candidates October 20, 2023 (10 AM to 2 PM) Admission (selected candidates as per attendance merit) October 20, 2023 from 3 to 7 PM

How to check the MP NEET PG CLC Round Merit List 2023 PDF Download?

Candidates registered for MP NEET can check the merit list pdf by following the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on state merit, on the homepage

Step 3: Click link - merit list of MP state registered candidates after fresh registration for MP state combined NEET PG counselling (MD/MS course)

Step 4: A pdf file will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference

