ICAI CA Final Result 2022 (Declared): ICAI Released CA Final Result May Exam at icai.org

ICAI CA Final Result 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the CA May exam result today for the final year students. Candidates will be able to access and download CA May Result 2022 Scorecard easily online by logging onto the exam portal - icai.org. Also, a direct link to the official result checking page has been activated to grant easy access to the results for the students.

Check ICAI CA Final Result 2022 (May Session) - Direct Link (Available NOW)

ICAI CA Final Result 2022 (Date and Time): ICAI - the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, will declare the CA May Exam Result for the Final Year Students today. The news about ICAI CA Final Result 2022 Date and Time was confirmed by the institute through an official notification issued earlier. In fact, ICAI CCM Mr Dhiraj Khandelwal had also shared an update from his official Twitter account confirming the date and time for CA May Result 2022 for final course students.

CA Final May Result 2022 Date and Time

The notice said that the CA May Exam Results 2022 for Final Course students will be released by the institute either today i.e., 15th July 2022 or tomorrow - 16th July 2022. However, looking at the past trends and the general practice followed by the ICAI, CA May Results 2022 should be expected to be out by today afternoon. Typically, the ICAI CA Results 2022 for May Exams are declared by the institute at around 11 AM in the morning. However, so far the CA May Result 2022 Date and Time has not been officially confirmed by the institute. Therefore, students are advised to stay tuned to this page from where they will be able to get latest news and updates about CA Result 2022 Date and Time.

How to check ICAI CA May Result 2022 online?

The Institute of Chartered Accounts of India (ICAI) will officially release the CA Results 2022 for Final course students online on its official website. Students will need to visit the official portal - icai.org and locate students’ tab in the top menu to reach examination section. From here, they will need to click on Results link and go the dedicated section where they will find link for ICAI CA Final Result 2022 for May Session. On the next page, they will be required to input their roll number and pin or registration number along with a security captcha code displayed on the screen. After submitting all the details, CA Final Result 2022 for May session exam will be displayed on the screen. Post checking all the details on the website, candidates will have the option to either download softcopy of result scorecard or take printout of the same for future reference.

