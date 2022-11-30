ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Admit Card Releases at icai.org, Check Steps To Download Here

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued the CA Foundation December admit card 2022 today. Candidates can download the ICAI CA Foundation admit card 2022 for the December exam at - icaiexam.icai.org. They will have to use their registration number and password in the login window to download ICAI CA admit card 2022.

Candidates must note that it is mandatory to carry the ICAI CA Foundation December admit card while appearing for exam. They also need to have a valid ID proof along with the CA Foundation admit card to appear in the examination. ICAI December Foundation exam will be conducted on December 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2022.

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022 for December Session - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Admit Card?

Only the registered candidates will be able to download the admit card of CA Foundation. They will have to visit the official website to download their ICAI CA hall ticket for December exams. Go through the steps for more details -

1st Step - Go to the official website of ICAI - icai.org.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on Examination tab.

3rd Step - On the new page, click on the link for Examinations November-December 2022.

4th Step - Now, on the next page - eservices.icai.org, the candidate login portal will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Click on the link - ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card.

6th Step - Enter registration number and password.

7th Step - The ICAI CA Foundation admit card 2022 will appear on the screen.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Admit Card?

As per the information available, the CA Foundation admit card for December exam will likley to include the name of the candidate, roll number, exam centre address, name of exam centre, exam dates, reporting time and exam day instructions. Candidates must check the details mentioned on their ICAI CA Foundation admit card carefully. In case of any issues, they can contact the exam authorities to make the appropriate changes.

