ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 Results By August 7 Or 8, Check Result Updates Here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the date and time for the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023. According to the official announcement, the ICAI CA June 2023 foundation result will be announced on August 7 or August 8, 2023. The results are expected at 9 am on August 7 while on August 8 the results are expected in the early hours. Candidates who have appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 exams can visit the official website on the above-mentioned dates to check their results.

ICAI CA foundation results will be announced on the official website. To check the results, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number along with the roll number in the result link provided. ICAI conducted the June 2023 foundation exams from June 24 to 30, 2923 in the offline mode.

ICAI CA June 2023 foundation result will be announced on the official website - icai.org. A direct link for students to check their foundation results will also be available here as soon as the results are announced online.

How to Check ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 Results

The ICAI CA June 2023 foundation results will be available on the official website soon. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the CA foundation results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI

Step 2: Click on the ICAI CA foundation result link

Step 3: Enter the registration number and roll number in the link provided

Step 4: The ICAI CA foundation result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CA foundation result for further reference

Earlier according to an announcement made by CA Rajesh Sharma, former central council member of ICAI the ICAI CA foundation results were expected by August 8, 2023. Candidates eagerly waiting for the announcement of the CA Foundation results are advised to keep visiting the official website for updates regarding the announcement of the results.

