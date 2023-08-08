GATE 2026 Registration Start Today
ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 results have been announced. Candidates who have appeared for the CA June 2023 session exams can check their results by 9 pm on the official website icai.nic.in.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 session exam result today, August 7, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the June 2023 session exams can check their results through the link on the official website icai.nic.in. 

 To check the CA Foundation result 2023 students are required to visit the official website and enter the roll number and registration number in the result link provided. 

ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 Result - Statistics

According to statistics available, this year a total of 1,03,517 students appeared for the CA foundation June 2023 exams. Check complete details here.

Gender Candidates appearing Candidates passing Pass percentage
Female 47,944 11,412 23.80%
Male 55,573 14,448 25.99%
Total 1,03,517 25,860 24.98%

How to Check ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 Result?

To check the ICAI CA June 2023 result students are required to enter the roll number, registration number in the link given.

Does ICAI release a toppers list?

ICAI will be releasing the toppers list shortly after the CA foundation result is declared. Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check the CA toppers list here.

Updated as on August 7, 2023 at 7:29 PM

Updated as on August 7, 2023 at 7:27 PM

What after ICAI CA Foundation Result

After the ICAI CA foundation result 2023 is announced qualified candidates can register for intermediate programmes. The applications for the intermediate exams will be available on the official website icai.org.

Updated as on August 7, 2023 at 7:04 PM

When will ICAI announce CA Foundation Result?

The ICAI CA foundation result is expected to be announced by 9 pm today, August 7, 2023. As per the official notification, however, the CA foundation result is also expected by the early hours of August 8, 2023.

Updated as on  August 7, 2023 at 6:25 PM

ICAI CA December 2022 Statistics

According to data provided, a total of 126015 students appeared for the CA Foundation December 2022 exams. Check complete statistics here.

Particulars

 Male

Female

Total

Number of candidates appeared

 68294 57721 126015

Number of candidates passed

 20195 16669 36864

Pass percentage

 29.57 28.88 29.25

Updated as on August 7, 2023 at 6:03 PM

ICAI CA Foundation List of Websites

The ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 session results will be announced online today, August 7, 2023. The list of websites for students to check the CA Foundation result is provided below,.

  • icai.nic.in
  • icai.org

Updated as on August 7, 2023 at 5:46 PM

How to Check ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023

The ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 result will be announced on the official website today, August 7, 2023. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the CA Foundation result.

  • Visit the official result website of ICAI

  • Click on CA Foundation June 2023 result

  • Login using the credentials

  • The June 2023 CA Foundation result will be displayed

  • Download the mark sheet for your reference

Updated as on August 7, 2023, at 5:16 PM

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Notification

Updated as on August 7, 2023, at 4:43 PM

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Expected Today

ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 session results will be announced today, August 7, 2023. According to the official notification released, the results are expected to be announced by 9 pm on the official website icai.org.in or icai.nic.in. 

Updated as on August 7, 2023, at 4:25 PM

