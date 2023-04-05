ICAI CA May 2023: Mock Test Series II Begin Today, Get Link Here

ICAI CA Mock Test 2023: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will begin the ICAI CA May 2023 exam mock test series II today - April 5, 2023. Candidates appearing for the May 2023 exams can visit the official website to take the mock test. The link for the mock test papers series - II for CA Final & Intermediate May 2023 Examinations will be available on the BoS knowledge portal on the official website.

The ICAI CA mock test question papers will be made live on the website at 1:30 PM from April 5 to 14, 2023. The mock test for the CA exams will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM. The mock test for the elective papers will be held from 2 PM to 6 PM. Candidates taking the mock test are also advised to download the question paper and attempt the test within the time provided.

Candidates can attempt the mock test through the link given on the official website - icai.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to appear for the CA mock test.

ICAI CA May 2023 Mock Test Series II Direct Link - Click Here

Mock tests help students prepare themselves for the exams. The questions asked in the mock test will be similar to those in the examination. Through mock tests, students can understand the type of questions asked and prepare themselves to manage time on exam day.

The first part of the mock test series was conducted from March 13 to 21, 2023. Candidates must also note that the answer key for the mock test will be uploaded online within 48 hours from the time of the commencement of the respective papers.

How to appear for ICAI CA May 2023 Mock Test?

The mock test link for the CA May 2023 exam is now available on the official website. Candidates who are preparing for the CA exams can follow the steps given here to appear in the mock test.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI

Step 2: Visit the ‘Students’ section on the homepage and click on ‘BoS Knowledge Portal'

Step 3: The mock test link will be displayed

Step 4: Click on the relevant link and solve the test

ICAI CA May 2023 intermediate exams for Group 1 will be conducted from May 3 to 10, 2023 and the Group 2 exams will be held from May 12 to 18, 2023. ICAI CA final exams will be conducted from May 2 to 9 and group 2 of the final exams will be held from May 11 to 17, 2023. ICAI CA foundation exams will be held from June 24 to 30, 2023.

Also Read: AIIMS INI CET SS 2023 Registration Ends Soon, Get Direct Link Here