ICAI CA Result Nov 2022: Final Result To Be Announced Before January 14, Check at icai.org

ICAI CA Result Date 2022: As per the recent tweet by ICAI official, the result of the CA final November 2022 will be announced before January 14, 2023. Candidates will be able to download and check CA Intermediate, Final result 2022 at icai.nic.in. To access ICAI CA final result 2022 for November session, candidates will have to login with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin number.

The CA result 2022 for final exam will include information such as the candidate’s name, total marks obtained, qualifying status etc. Along with the ICAI CA final result date, the official also informed that the convocation of newly qualified CAs will be conducted on January 24. The ICAI CA Inter exams were held from November 2 to 17, whereas the CA final exam was conducted on November 1, 2022.

ICAI CA Final Result 2022 Date Tweet

CA final result before 14 jan and #Convocation of newly Qualified CA will be on 24th Jan. #icai — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) January 3, 2023

Where To Check ICAI CA Final Result 2022 For November Session?

ICAI will be releasing the result for CA final exam 2022 in online mode. Candidates can check their CA final result for Nov session at these websites - icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. Apart from the official website, candidates can also check their CA final results 2022 via SMS.

To get the CA result 2022 via SMS, candidates have to type the message - CAIPCNEW with the six-digit CA Intermediate registration number and send it to 58888. Further, the CA Inter, Final mark sheet will also be shared with the candidates after the result declaration.

How To Check ICAI CA Final Result 2022 For November Session?

Candidates who have appeared for the Final examination can check CA November result 2022 online at caresults.icai.org and some other websites. They can check below the steps to know how to download the ICAI CA Result 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official page - icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the result link.

3rd Step - A new login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter registration number or PIN no along with their roll number.

5th Step - Submit the details and download CA scorecards.

