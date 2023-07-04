ICAI Inter, Final Result 2023 tomorrow, Get CA May exam result link at icai.org

ICAI CA Result 2023 Tomorrow: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the CA Inter and Final results tomorrow on July 5, 2023. The officials confirmed the ICAI CA result date 2023 for Final and Inter through an official notification. Candidates can check their ICAI CA result 2023 for Intermediate and Final courses at icai.org.

To download ICAI CA Intermediate and final result, they have to login with their roll numbers and registration numbers. As per the CA final exam qualifying criteria, candidates have to secure at least 40% marks in each paper and 50% overall aggregate marks to be considered qualified. This year, the CA final and inter exams were held for group 1 and group 2 exams.

ICAI CA Result 2023 Date

The ICAI has announced the date for the release of CA inter and final results. Check below the date for the release of ICAI CA result:

Events Dates ICAI CA Inter and Final Result July 5, 2023 (Tomorrow) ICAI CA Inter exam May 3, 6, 8 and 10, 2023 (Group I) May 12, 14, 16 and 18, 2023 (Group II) CA Final exam May 2, 4, 7 and 9, 2023 (Group I) May 11, 13, 15 and 17, 2023 (Group II)

How To Check ICAI CA Result 2023?

The CA Inter and Final examination results 2023 for the May session can be checked at caresults.icai.org and some other websites. Go through the steps to check the ICAI CA Result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter registration number or PIN no along with their roll number

Step 5: Submit the details and download CA scorecards

ICAI CA Final and Inter Result May 2023 Date Official Tweet

ICAI tweeted, “Important Announcement-The results of the Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, 5th July 2023 & the same can be accessed by candidates on the website http://icai.nic.in.” Check below the tweet:

Important Announcement-The results of the Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, 5th July 2023 & the same can be accessed by candidates on the website https://t.co/HS8oDSAIXn

Detailshttps://t.co/qomnwdgxwD pic.twitter.com/LwcqMrEmiO — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) July 3, 2023

CA Inter Pass Percentage

Along with the declaration of result, the officials will also release the pass percentage and other statistics. Check below past year's ICAI CA Inter pass percentage:

Exam Group 1 (pass percentage) Group 2 (pass percentage) Both Groups (pass percentage) May 2022 13.30% 12.45% 5.46% December 2021 (New course) 21.78% 11.81% 11.56% December 2021 (Old course) 5.39% 16.79% 0.91% July 2021 (New course) 29.11% 22.2% 10.49% July 2021 (Old course) 4.34% 30.13% -

ICAI CA Final Pass Percentage of November 2022

Candidates can check below pass percentage of CA Final Nov 2022 below:

Particulars Number of candidates appeared Number of candidates Passed Pass percentage Group I 65291 13969 21.39% Group II 64775 12053 18.61% Both Groups 29242 3243 11.09%

