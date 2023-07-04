  1. Home
  2. News
  3. ICAI Inter, Final Result 2023 tomorrow, Get CA May exam result link at icai.org

ICAI Inter, Final Result 2023 tomorrow, Get CA May exam result link at icai.org

ICAI Inter, Final Result 2023: ICAI will announce the CA Inter, Final results tomorrow in online mode. Candidates can download ICAI CA Final and Intermediate result 2023 marksheet at icai.org. Check steps to download here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 4, 2023 20:02 IST
ICAI Inter, Final Result 2023 at icai.org
ICAI Inter, Final Result 2023 at icai.org

ICAI CA Result 2023 Tomorrow: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the CA Inter and Final results tomorrow on July 5, 2023.  The officials confirmed the ICAI CA result date 2023 for Final and Inter through an official notification. Candidates can check their ICAI CA result 2023 for Intermediate and Final courses at icai.org. 

To download ICAI CA Intermediate and final result, they have to login with their roll numbers and registration numbers.  As per the CA final exam qualifying criteria, candidates have to secure at least 40% marks in each paper and 50% overall aggregate marks to be considered qualified. This year, the CA final and inter exams were held for group 1 and group 2 exams.

ICAI CA Result 2023 Date 

The ICAI has announced the date for the release of CA inter and final results. Check below the date for the release of ICAI CA result: 

Events 

Dates

ICAI CA Inter and Final Result

July 5, 2023 (Tomorrow)

ICAI CA Inter exam

May 3, 6, 8 and 10, 2023 (Group I)

May 12, 14, 16 and 18, 2023 (Group II)

CA Final exam 

May 2, 4, 7 and 9, 2023 (Group I)

May 11, 13, 15 and 17, 2023 (Group II)

How To Check ICAI CA Result 2023?

The CA Inter and Final examination results 2023 for the May session can be checked at caresults.icai.org and some other websites. Go through the steps to check the ICAI CA Result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter registration number or PIN no along with their roll number

Step 5: Submit the details and download CA scorecards

ICAI CA Final and Inter Result May 2023 Date Official Tweet 

ICAI tweeted, “Important Announcement-The results of the Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, 5th July 2023 & the same can be accessed by candidates on the website http://icai.nic.in.” Check below the tweet: 

CA Inter Pass Percentage 

Along with the declaration of result, the officials will also release the pass percentage and other statistics. Check below past year's ICAI CA Inter pass percentage: 

Exam

Group 1 (pass percentage)

Group 2 (pass percentage)

Both Groups (pass percentage)

May 2022

13.30%

12.45%

5.46%

December 2021 (New course)

21.78%

11.81%

11.56%

December 2021 (Old course)

5.39%

16.79%

0.91%

July 2021 (New course)

29.11%

22.2%

10.49%

July 2021 (Old course)

4.34%

30.13%

-

ICAI CA Final Pass Percentage of November 2022 

Candidates can check below pass percentage of CA Final Nov 2022 below: 

Particulars

Number of candidates appeared

Number of candidates Passed

Pass percentage

Group I

65291

13969

21.39%

Group II

64775

12053

18.61%

Both Groups

29242

3243

11.09%

Also Read: NCHM JEE Counselling 2023: Round 3 Registrations Commence, Get Direct Link Here

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023