ICMAI CMA Foundation June result 2023 declared, check past year’s pass percentage here

ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2023: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the CMA Foundation June 2023 result today: August 9. The CMA Padmanabhan H Pappaniob informed aspirants on Twitter, “Foundation Course Examination results @ICAICMA can be expected tomorrow (9th August 2K23).”

Candidates who appeared can check their CMA Foundation results 2023 on the official website: icmai.in. They have to log in with their credentials in order to download and view their CMA result status. Earlier, the CMA had said that the CMA Foundation result June 2023 can be expected before August 10.

ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2023 Tweet

CMA Padmanabhan H Pappaniob tweeted, “Foundation Course Examination results ICAICMA can be expected tomorrow (9th August 2K23). Having studied well and performed well, don't worry about it much now.” Check tweet below:

Foundation Course Examination results @ICAICMA can be expected tomorrow (9th August 2K23)



Having studied well and performed well, don't worry about it much now



Wish YOU SUCCESS



GOD BLESS 🙌 🙏 🤲



Best wishes ❤️



Pappan Bhai — CMA HP Pappan Bhai (@CMAPappan) August 8, 2023

How To check ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2023?

CMA Foundation June 2023 exams were conducted on July 16 in two shifts. To check the CMA foundation result for June session, candidates will have to visit the official website. They can go through the steps to know complete details:

Step 1: Go to the official website: icmai.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link stating: Result from the tab

Step 3: On the new page click on the link for CMA June 2023 Foundation result

Step 4: Click on the - press release option to check the list of complete pass candidates

Step 5: Further, login and check the result - online result and enter the CMA Foundation identification number

Step 6: Click on the link: View Result and download it

CMA Foundation June Result Pass Percentage

As per the past trends, the pass percentage saw an increase of 3.69 percentage points from 75.66% in the June 2019 session to 79.35% in the December session of the same year. Check table for detailed information:

Details June 2019 December 2019 Number of candidates appeared 8,119 13,337 Number of candidates passed 6,143 10,615 Pass percentage 75.66% 79.35%

