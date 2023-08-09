ICSI CSEET July 2023 Result Declared; Get Direct Link Here

ICSI CSEET July 2023 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI has announced the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) results today: August 9, 2023, at 4 PM. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out the scorecard on the official website: icsi.edu by entering the login credentials. The authorities conducted the ICSI CSEET 2023 exam on July 30 and August 1, 2023.

An official statement of ICSI reads, “The Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 30th July 2023 and 01st August 2023 would be declared on Wednesday, the 09th August 2023 at 4.00 P.M. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET July 2023 Result Link Click Here

When and Where to Check ICSI CSEET July 2023 Result?

The direct link to access the scorecard is mentioned below:

CSEET 2023 result date and time August 9, 2023, at 4.00 PM Official Website icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET July 2023 Result: Steps to Download Score Card

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned instructions to download the result scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website: icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CSEET 2023 results link

Step 3: Submit the login credentials

Step 4: The scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future references

Physical Copies of Result cum Marks Statement to NOT be Provided

The institute also announced that the formal e-result-cum-marks statement will be made available on the official website for download as soon as the ICSI CSEET July 2023 Result declaration is made. However, no physical copies of the Result cum-Marks Statement will be provided to the candidates.

ICSI CSEET 2023 Exam Date

The exam was initially conducted on July 30 by ICSI. However, due to technical problems, some candidates were unable to appear in the exam. The institute conducted a retest for these candidates on August 1, 2023.

Also Read: MHT CET 2023 Counselling, CAP Round 3 Option Entry Commence, Provisional Allotment on August 12